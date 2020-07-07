50 Cent called out by girlfriend Cuban Link over "angry black women" comments

50 Cent had made claims about dating "exotic" women during an interview with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio.

50 Cent is no newcomer when it comes to controversy, but just weeks after trolling Ja Rule after he appeared in a "weird" advert for a Greek restaurant, 50 made some controversial comments about black women.

After rumours circulated recently that 50 Cent and girlfriend Cuban Link had split up, the Personal Trainer took to Instagram to speak out on 50's latest comments following a backlash on social media.

50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link has addressed his controversial comments about black women
50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link has addressed his controversial comments about black women. Picture: Getty

During his interview with Lil Wayne on Young Money Radio, 50 Cent spoke about women he claims look "exotic" and said, "That s**t is exotic! This s**t looks a whole different from the s**t you see in the neighbourhood."

He then stated, "In some kind of way it's interesting to explore. But they get mad, they get angry. 'How did you end up with this motherf****r?' I'm like, 'Huh?'"

Now in a birthday post for 50 Cent's birthday, Cuban Link has claimed she addressed the rapper over his comments following the huge backlash on social media.

Alongside a picture of 50 Cent, Cuban Link wrote, '.. .. don’t worry ladies, I already knocked him upside his big ass head 👊🏽😒 Happy Birthday My Love 💪🏽'.

Following 50 Cent's comments, the rapper faced with a big backlash online and many people claimed the rapper was 'cancelled', with one saying, 'I am disgusted af that two BLACK black men would sit there and laugh and the audacity to speak on black women like this'.

Responding to claims that he was being cancelled, 50 Cent took to Instagram to say, "oh cancel Fifty this is just us just to much. [sic]"

