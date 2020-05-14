Is Young Thug gay? Rapper addresses rumours about his sexuality

14 May 2020, 09:14 | Updated: 14 May 2020, 09:16

Young Thug speaks on his sexuality
Young Thug speaks on his sexuality. Picture: Getty

Atlanta rapper Young Thug responds to claims that "he's gay" in an in-depth interview. The rapper has opened up about his sexuality.

Young Thug has finally addressed rumours surrounding his sexuality after fans have consistently claimed he's "gay". However, the 28-year-old rapper has opened up about his sexuality in an interview.

Chris Brown announces joint mixtape with Young Thug

On Wednesday (Aug 21) The "Best Friend" rapper sat down for an interview with Big Boy's Neighborhood and revealed the truth about his sexuality.

During the interview with Big Boy, Thug revealed "People say, 'gay' but ni**a" the rapper says before a long pause.

Thugger then reveals that he's been with a lot more women than a lot of other straight guys.

The "Hot" rapper continues "So it's like if people think that I'm gay, they already misjudged. I'm the straightest man in the world I hate guys.

He added "F**k are you talking about? I'm not even having a threesome with no n***a."

Young Thug reveals that people have been speculating on his sexuality for years
Young Thug reveals that people have been speculating on his sexuality for years. Picture: Getty

The 28 year-old rapper, revealed that many people have speculated that he's been "gay" for years.

Rumours surrounding Thug's sexuality heightened when wore a dress on the cover of his Jeffery project back in 2016.

However, he has been publicly on and off with girlfriend Jerrika Karlae for several years now.

During the interview, Thug also revealed that he believes Lil Wayne is too spoiled to like him.

“I think it’s because he just been with Birdman his whole life and he’s just so spoiled to the point where it’s like, he’s really spoiled," Thugger offers.

"He’s been a millionaire, he been a superstar since he was 9-years-old. So he don’t know nothing but his way."

Watch the interview above. What do you think? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

