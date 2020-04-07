Chris Brown announces joint mixtape with Young Thug

7 April 2020, 12:05

Chris Brown has teased his upcoming mixtape with Young Thug.
Chris Brown has teased his upcoming mixtape with Young Thug. Picture: Getty

New music on the way from Breezy and Thugger.

Chris Brown has announced that he's dropping a joint mixtape with fellow chart-topper Young Thug.

Chris Brown & Tory Lanez joint project: songs, release date, features & more

The 30-year-old R&B crooner took to Instagram Stories to share the news of his upcoming project with the 'Bad Bad Bad' rapper.

"Me and Thugga Thugga @thuggerthugger1 Got a mixtape coming soon," he wrote alongside a reel of snake and flame emojis. Young Thug reposted Brown's message with a 'shhh' emoji.

Chris Brown teased an upcoming joint mixtape with Young Thug on Instagram.
Chris Brown teased an upcoming joint mixtape with Young Thug on Instagram. Picture: @chrisbrown/Instagram

The pair haven't actually collaborated a lot in the past. Thugger appeared on the Future-assisted 'High End' for Breezy's 2017 album Heartbreak on a Full Moon.

A release date hasn't been announced yet, but we'll keep this page updated as we learn more about the project. However, this isn't the first joint mixtape Breezy has teased with another artist in recent years.

Last year, Brown and fellow singer Tory Lanez teased that they had enough bangers to make a joint album. In 2018, Brown and Jacquees also claimed to have joint tape was in the works.

