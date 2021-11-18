Young Dolph kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children?

Young Dolph kids: how many does he have and who are the mothers of his children? Picture: Getty

The late rapper has left behind two children and his long-term girlfriend. Here's what we know about Dolph's family...

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot and killed at a cookie shop in his hometown on Wednesday (Nov 17)

The up and coming rapper was 36-years-old. Young Dolph was reportedly buying cookies at Makeda's Butter Cookies in Memphis, when a car pulled up outside and shot through the window.

Young Dolph was shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis at age 36. Picture: Getty

Many fans have paid tribute following the tragic loss of Young Dolph, with people praising his musical contributions, humanitarian nature and him as a father.

The rapper, who was killed, has sadly left behind two children.

Here's what we know about Dolph's kids and the mothers of his children.