YOU Season 5: Release date and cast

Netflix's YOU Season 5: Release Date, Cast & More
26 March 2024, 12:42
When is YOU Season 5 being released? Here's everything you need to know including the cast.
Netflix's hit series YOU is set to return for its last and final series, which will feature Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) and his long list of victims run riot across the world for one more series.
The fifth series is set to be the last, and filming has already begun, with Netflix posting a sneak peek of Joe in his dwellings of New York City to announce the news.
So, who is in the cast for YOU season 5 and when does it get released on Netflix? Here's everything we know so far.
When does YOU Season 5 get released on Netflix?
Netflix have revealed as of March 2024 that the final season of YOU has started production.
"Spotted: Joe Goldberg in New York City." the X account for Netflix wrote, announcing that filming has started.
No release date for the fifth season has been announced as of yet, however it will likley be at some point in 2025, judging by the releases of the previous four seasons.
- YOU Season 1: Released September 2018
- YOU Season 2: Released December 2019
- YOU Season 3: Released October 2021
- YOU Season 4: Released February 2023
- YOU Season 5: Released 2025?
All the on-set pictures from YOU Season 5
Netflix have released one shot of filming so far on YOU Season 5.
They shared a behind the scenes shot of filming in New York City, showing Joe Goldberg walk across a NYC street.
Spotted: Joe Goldberg in New York City.— Netflix (@netflix) March 25, 2024
The 5th and final season of YOU is now in production. pic.twitter.com/cqAmIuNaf9
Who is in the cast for YOU Season 5?
Alongside returning cast member Penn Badgley (Joe), Charlotte Richie (who plays Kate) is likely to return as his girlfriend as season 4 ended with the pair living happily in New York.
At Netflix's TUDUM event, Penn Badgley revealed his character would be living in New York for season five, and could reunite with some familiar faces from his past: "You’re considering what – or most importantly, who – Joe might come up against as he finally returns to New York."
The streamer has started to announce the new cast of YOU Season 5, with Madeline Brewer, Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews revealed to have been cast.
Anna Camp and Griffin Matthews to star in the upcoming season of YOU.— Netflix (@netflix) March 20, 2024
Anna will play both Reagan and Maddie Lockwood — twin sisters-in-law to Joe Goldberg and Griffin plays Teddy Lockwood — the snarky, yet loyal brother-in-law. pic.twitter.com/h5w5uYFr6i
Netflix wrote: "Anna will play both Reagan and Maddie Lockwood — twin sisters-in-law to Joe Goldberg and Griffin plays Teddy Lockwood — the snarky, yet loyal brother-in-law."
Madeline Brewer joins the cast as Bronte, who works at Joe's bookstore in New York.
"As the two connect over literature and loss, she stokes in him a nostalgia for his former self, causing him to question everything his life has become," says Netflix.
What happened at the end of YOU Season 4?
(Spoilers Ahead)
The last season of YOU was a crazy one, with Joe Goldberg taking up a post at a British University in the hopes of finding his love obsession Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).
However, it doesn't take long until Joe (who takes on the persona of Jonathan Moore) to get involved with a group of wealthy elites, where a mystery killer is taking them out one by one.
The mystery killer is revealed to be a figment of his own imagination, and he also has Marienne hostage in the glass box used throughout the series.