Netflix's YOU Season 5: Release Date, Cast & More

YOU Season 5: Release date and cast. Picture: Netflix

By Anna Suffolk

When is YOU Season 5 being released? Here's everything you need to know including the cast.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Netflix's hit series YOU is set to return for its last and final series, which will feature Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) and his long list of victims run riot across the world for one more series.

The fifth series is set to be the last, and filming has already begun, with Netflix posting a sneak peek of Joe in his dwellings of New York City to announce the news.

So, who is in the cast for YOU season 5 and when does it get released on Netflix? Here's everything we know so far.

YOU is back for its fifth and final season. Picture: Netflix