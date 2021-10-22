Cardi B and Penn Badgley: Rapper and Netflix's 'You' star relationship timeline

22 October 2021, 16:56 | Updated: 22 October 2021, 17:21

The rap star and actor have formed the most unexpected friendship on Twitter. Here's what went down between the stars.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cardi B and Penn Badgley have shared the most wholesome public interactions – which fans are totally here for.

Cardi B sparks hilarious Squid Game memes with Paris Fashion Week outfits

Netflix's 'You' star, who plays Joe Goldberg, has shocked Cardi B after catching wind of a clip of him praising her.

Here's how the internet's unexpected friendship came about...

  1. Penn Badgley praises Cardi B in an interview

    It all began when Penn Badgley praised Cardi B for her relationship with her fans in an interview.

    While promoting the Netflix series You where he expressed how he feels about the rap star.

    Actor Penn Badgley stars in Netflix's 'You' as Joe Goldberg.
    Actor Penn Badgley stars in Netflix's 'You' as Joe Goldberg. Picture: Getty

    "I really appreciate people who have this sort of totally second-nature relationship with [social media],” he began.

    “Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship. To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be."

    He continued: "Despite what many might judge as antics and all this, I feel like she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and that’s why people like her so much," he concluded.

  2. Cardi B caught wind of Penn Badgley's kind words

    The clip of Penn Badgley giving Cardi B her flowers resurfaced on social media.

    However, this time, the 'WAP' artist caught wind of Badgley's sweet words about her.

    Taking to Twitter, Cardi B quote tweeted the interview clip, writing: OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!"

    "OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous" she added.

    The actor then responded to Cardi's quote tweet, simply writing: "I-" as the star seemingly left him speechless.

  3. Penn Badgley and Cardi B make each other their display pictures on Twitter

    Penn Badgley makes Cardi B his DP.
    Penn Badgley makes Cardi B his DP. Picture: Twitter/@PennBadgley

    Penn Badgley then changed his profile picture to a photo of Cardi B, rocking her blue hair.

    Cardi then followed suit, changing her Twitter display photo to Badgley in character, playing Joe Goldberg from You.

    Cardi B puts a photo of Penn Badgley (in character, Joe) on her Twitter DP.
    Cardi B puts a photo of Penn Badgley (in character, Joe) on her Twitter DP. Picture: Twitter/@iamcardib

  4. Netflix teases fans in new Twitter Bio

    Netflix got fans excited when the official Twitter account changed to 'to read, 'Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You!'

    Netflix teases fans with their new Twitter bio
    Netflix teases fans with their new Twitter bio. Picture: Netflix/@netflix

    Cardi then screenshotted Netflix's bio, with her own unique story. She wrote: 'So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU Ok finish it off @netflix'

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Cardi B News

Cardi B fans joked she could appear in a new season of Squid Game

Cardi B sparks hilarious Squid Game memes with Paris Fashion Week outfits
Has Cardi B named her baby boy yet?

Has Cardi B named her baby boy yet?

Cardi B confirms birth of second child with husband Offset

Cardi B confirms birth of second child with husband Offset

Cardi B's 'look-alike' has responded to viral comparisons of the pair.

Cardi B 'look-alike' goes viral after responding to doppelgänger claims
Cardi B has spoken out about trolls after Lizzo broke down on Instagram live.

Cardi B slams trolls after Lizzo tearfully responds to body shaming comments

More News

Majid Jordan Ft Drake 'Stars Align' lyrics meaning explained

Majid Jordan Ft Drake 'Stars Align' lyrics meaning explained

Drake

Gunna and Chloe Bailey's relationship timeline

Gunna and Chloe Bailey's relationship timeline

Kylie has shared adorable moments from her pregnancy

11 photos of Kylie Jenner's baby bump

Kylie Jenner

Soulja Boy reacts to Kim Kardashian's rap song during SNL debut

Soulja Boy reacts to Kim Kardashian's rap song during SNL debut
Drill rapper M24 'sentenced to 6 months in prison for possessing a knife'

Drill rapper M24 reportedly jailed for six months over knife possession