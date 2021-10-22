Cardi B and Penn Badgley: Rapper and Netflix's 'You' star relationship timeline

The rap star and actor have formed the most unexpected friendship on Twitter. Here's what went down between the stars.

Cardi B and Penn Badgley have shared the most wholesome public interactions – which fans are totally here for.

Netflix's 'You' star, who plays Joe Goldberg, has shocked Cardi B after catching wind of a clip of him praising her.

Here's how the internet's unexpected friendship came about...

Penn Badgley praises Cardi B in an interview It all began when Penn Badgley praised Cardi B for her relationship with her fans in an interview. While promoting the Netflix series You where he expressed how he feels about the rap star. Actor Penn Badgley stars in Netflix's 'You' as Joe Goldberg. Picture: Getty "I really appreciate people who have this sort of totally second-nature relationship with [social media],” he began. “Cardi B is a great example of that. She has such an authentic relationship. To me, it's this incredibly nuanced place to be." He continued: "Despite what many might judge as antics and all this, I feel like she has an incredibly authentic relationship to that, and that’s why people like her so much," he concluded. Cardi B caught wind of Penn Badgley's kind words The clip of Penn Badgley giving Cardi B her flowers resurfaced on social media. However, this time, the 'WAP' artist caught wind of Badgley's sweet words about her. OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous https://t.co/Z7MFQc2t2i — iamcardib (@iamcardib) October 17, 2021 Taking to Twitter, Cardi B quote tweeted the interview clip, writing: OOOOMMFFFGGGGGG HE KNOWS ME !!!" "OMMMGGGG!!!!!!Yoooo like I’m famous famous" she added. The actor then responded to Cardi's quote tweet, simply writing: "I-" as the star seemingly left him speechless. I- https://t.co/j6GRQkmP9r — Penn Badgley (@PennBadgley) October 19, 2021 Penn Badgley and Cardi B make each other their display pictures on Twitter Penn Badgley makes Cardi B his DP. Picture: Twitter/@PennBadgley Penn Badgley then changed his profile picture to a photo of Cardi B, rocking her blue hair. Cardi then followed suit, changing her Twitter display photo to Badgley in character, playing Joe Goldberg from You. Cardi B puts a photo of Penn Badgley (in character, Joe) on her Twitter DP. Picture: Twitter/@iamcardib Netflix teases fans in new Twitter Bio Netflix got fans excited when the official Twitter account changed to 'to read, 'Petition to get Cardi B to guest star in Season 4 of You!' Netflix teases fans with their new Twitter bio. Picture: Netflix/@netflix Cardi then screenshotted Netflix's bio, with her own unique story. She wrote: 'So it’s episode 1 and I’m at Paris Fashion week shutting it down! I turn around and there stands YOU Ok finish it off @netflix'

