Wireless Connect: Set times for all performances

3 July 2020, 11:07

Wireless Connect performance set times
Wireless Connect performance set times. Picture: Wireless

Wireless Connect 2020 is bringing you more than 50 performances across this weekend and we've got all the set times.

Watching Wireless Connect live this weekend and wanna make sure you don't miss your favourite artist's performance? Well we've got all the set times right here for you.

To make sure that you don't miss out on your favourite performers, Wireless have revealed exact start times for all the performances at Wireless Connect across the weekend, so whether you can't miss Digga D or DaniLeigh, here's all the set times you'll need to get your weekend organised...

Wireless Connect Set Times - Friday 3rd July 2020

Wireless Connect set times - Friday
Wireless Connect set times - Friday. Picture: Wireless

Wireless Connect Set Times - Saturday 4th July 2020

Wireless Connect set times - Saturday
Wireless Connect set times - Saturday. Picture: Wireless

Wireless Connect Set Times - Sunday 5th July 2020

Wireless Connect set times - Sunday
Wireless Connect set times - Sunday. Picture: Wireless

