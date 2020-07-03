Wireless Connect 2020: How to watch all the performances live

Wireless Connect 2020: How to watch. Picture: Wireless

Wireless Connect is streaming live and you can watch all the performances via YouTube, Facebook and the Melody VR app.

This is the first time that Wireless Festival have had to bring their performances to you in the comfort of your own home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But whilst Wireless Festival 2020 was cancelled, Wireless Connect has taken its place and there's plenty of performances to watch from the likes of Skepta, Stefflon Don and so many more.

To make sure you catch all the performances there are three ways you can take them all in and we explain them all below...

Wireless Connect 2020 line up. Picture: Wireless

Watch Wireless Connect via the Melody VR App

Melody VR have teamed up with Wireless to bring you a festival experience like you've never had before. You'll get to watch performances from your favourite artists in full 360 degrees from any angle for the first time ever.

All you need to do is download the Melody VR app and you'll be immersed in live Wireless performances like you've never seen before.

Watch Wireless Connect via YouTube

Wireless will be streaming all the performances from Wireless Connect via the Wireless YouTube channel, including exclusive performances from the 2019 festival too!

You can catch all the action live on YouTube from 5pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Watch Wireless Connect via Facebook Live

As well as YouTube and via the Melody VR app, Wireless Connect will be streaming live on the Wireless Facebook page.

So if Facebook is your social media platform of choice then jump into the Wireless page from 5pm to make sure you catch all the performances from Wireless Connect live and direct.