Wiley's YouTube account removed amid antisemitism controversy

Wiley's YouTube account removed after anti-Semitic comments. Picture: Getty/YouTube

Wiley's anti-Semitic comments have seen the Grime star banned from Twitter, Facebook and Instagram already.

By Matt Tarr

After UK Grime pioneer Wiley made anti-Semitic comments on social media, his accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all removed by the respective platforms.

Just days later after Wiley denied he's racist in a new interview and a photo of Kano was incorrectly used in an article about Wiley, it seems that the rapper's YouTube account which hosted many of his music videos from across his lengthy career has now also been removed.

Wiley's YouTube account removed after anti-Semitic comments. Picture: Getty

YouTube had already demonitised Wiley's account and issued a statement saying, "Hate speech and content that promotes hate against religious groups is strictly prohibited on YouTube. We’ve worked hard to develop responsible and universal community guidelines that make clear what content is unacceptable on our platform, and we enforce our policies consistently, and regardless of viewpoint."

It's currently known that Wiley used both Twitter and Instagram to post anti-Semitic comments but there have now been claims that the star took to YouTube to post further anti-Semitic statements after he was banned from other platforms.

Responding to Wiley's removal from YouTube, Vice President of the Board Of Deputies Of British Jews Amanda Bowman said, “After Wiley’s antisemitic rants appeared on Twitter and Instagram, the Board of Deputies reached out not only to these platforms but to others as well, including YouTube, to ask them to pre-emptively block Wiley as it was obvious that he would seek to reoffend elsewhere."

She added, "Sadly, we were proven correct and, although we would have wanted YouTube to take advance action on this, we welcome their decision today to terminate Wiley’s channels from their platforms for his repeated violations. There can be #NoSafeSpaceforJewHate,”

Wiley's YouTube account removed for breaking Terms of Service. Picture: YouTube

When clicking through to Wiley's YouTube account, a message appears saying, "This account has been terminated for a violation of YouTube's Terms of Service."

YouTube are yet to confirm the specific violation of their Terms of Service resulting in Wiley's channel being removed and it remains unclear whether he posted any anti-Semitic statements on the platform.

