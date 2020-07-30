Wiley denies he's racist in new interview following "hateful" anti-semitic posts

Wiley has spoken out in an official interview for the first time since he made anti-Semitic comments online.

Over the last few days, Wiley has been banned from Facebook, Instagram and most recently Twitter after he made anti-Semitic comments online.

The same day that a photo of Kano was incorrectly used in an article about Wiley's comments, the Grime star has spoken out in his first interview and denied claims that he's racist.

In the interview with Sky News, Wiley stopped short of issuing a total apology for his comments about Jewish people but said, "I just want to apologise for generalising and going outside of the people who I was talking to within the workspace and workplace I work in."

He added, "My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jewish people. I want to apologise for generalising, and I want to apologise for comments that were looked at as anti-Semitic."

Addressing his dispute with his Jewish former manager John Woolf, who stopped working with the Grime star following his anti-Semitic posts, Wiley said, "I'm not racist, you know. I'm a businessman. My thing should have stayed between me and my manager, I get that."

After a petition was started to remove his MBE, Wiley claimed that he never wanted it and that since receiving the award at Buckingham Palace its been in the possession of his manager.

He added, "I never felt comfortable going to get it. Just look at Britain's colonialism history." A rep for John Woolf said, "The MBE has been framed for Wiley and has been ready for his collection, which he is yet to do."

Wiley has been widely slammed for his comments and when banning the music star, Twitter said, "Abuse and harassment have no place on our service and we have policies in place – that apply to everyone, everywhere – that address abuse and harassment, violent threats, and hateful conduct.

They added, "If we identify accounts that violate any of these rules, we’ll take enforcement action. This account has been temporarily locked for violating our Hateful Conduct policy."

