Wiley banned from Instagram and Facebook over anti-Semitic abuse

29 July 2020, 10:56 | Updated: 29 July 2020, 10:57

Grime legend Wiley has been banned from both Instagram and Facebook after making anti-Semitic statements.

By Matt Tarr

After Wiley had shared a number of anti-Semitic statements over the last few days, social media platforms Facebook and Instagram have decided to ban the Grime star.

With calls for Wiley's accounts to be banned after he made various negative statements about the Jewish community, Facebook issued a statement and confirmed that Wiley was being removed.

Wiley has been banned by both Facebook and Instagram over anti-Semitic posts
Wiley has been banned by both Facebook and Instagram over anti-Semitic posts. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Metro, Facebook said, "There is no place for hate speech on Facebook and Instagram. After initially placing Wiley’s accounts in a seven day block, we have now removed both his Facebook and Instagram accounts for repeated violations of our policies."

Twitter had previously placed a temporary ban on Wiley's account and there have been calls for the social media platform to join Facebook and Instagram in a complete ban of the star.

A Twitter spokesperson told Metro, ‘Abuse and harassment have no place on our service and we have policies in place – that apply to everyone, everywhere – that address abuse and harassment, violent threats, and hateful conduct."

They added, "If we identify accounts that violate any of these rules, we’ll take enforcement action. This account has been temporarily locked for violating our Hateful Conduct policy."

Wiley's management team have cut ties with the rapper over his anti-Semitic posts
Wiley's management team have cut ties with the rapper over his anti-Semitic posts. Picture: Getty

Wiley recently revealed that a number of police officers had come to his house following his posts and the Metropolitan confirmed this was the case.

In a statement, the Met said, "We have received a number of reports relating to alleged anti-Semitic tweets posted on social media. The Met takes all reports of anti-Semitism extremely seriously. The relevant material is being assessed."

A campaign has also been started on social media calling for Wiley's MBE to be withdrawn following the MC's anti-Semitic posts, whilst the Grime star's management team A-List Management have also cut ties with him.

