Dave teams up with Sir David Attenborough for special Planet Earth show

Sir David Attenborough and rapper Dave join forces for a 'Planet Earth' special. Picture: Getty

UK rapper Dave has joined forced with the legendary Sir David Attenborough to 'lift people's spirits', with a special show.

By Tiana Williams

Sir David Attenborough is joining forces with rapper Dave for a new special for the documentary filmmaker’s BBC series Planet Earth.

The show will be focussed on animals who are overcoming hardship in their lives. 'Planet Earth: A Celebration' aims to ‘lift people’s spirits’ amidst this difficult year.

Sir David Attenborough will be narrating the show special to his iconic wildlife series 'Planet Earth'. Picture: Getty

The series special will also capture animals who are ‘surviving and thriving in some of the world’s most challenging environments – offering a message of hope to humanity’.

Drawing from Planet Earth II and Blue Planet II, the special will see some of the best, and most breathtaking moments from the two shows.

Speaking on his new project with Attenborough, Dave told Metro: ‘I’ve always been a fan of powerful natural history documentaries.'

'This is a programme where nature and music come together’ the rapper added.

Sir David will bring his well-renowned style of narration to the project, with Dave performing on the grand piano, showing off his musical talent.

Dave's album 'Psychodrama' earned him to win the 2019 Mercury Prize and Album of the Year at the 2020 Brit Awards. Picture: Instagram

The South-London rapper, turned international star, will be working alongside the BBC Concert Orchestra to bring the soundtrack to life.

Dave will be working with Academy award winning composer Hans Zimmer on the one-off project.

Zimmer has previously worked on Dunkirk, Interstellar, Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy and Attenborough’s last major BBC series, Seven Worlds One Planet.

Among the clips that will be re-aired is the horrifying moment an octopus goes head-to-head with a shark – and actually nearly suffocates the predator to death.

Planet Earth: A Celebration will air later this summer on BBC One.

