Why Did Drake Unfollow Bobbi Althoff?

By Capital XTRA

The podcaster shot to fame interviewing the rapper, but all traces of their interactions have been scrubbed from her social media.

Bobbi Althoff is a podcaster who shot to fame interviewing the likes of Drake, Lil Yachty and Tyga, but her most infamous interview with the 'Massive' rapper has been mysteriously deleted from the internet.

The interview of Drake and Bobbi in bed together quickly went viral thanks to her deadpan style of interviewing and dry humour.

One snippet from the podcast has racked up over 29 million views on just one video, but it seems the moment is over as all traces of the interaction has been scrubbed from the internet and the pair have unfollowed each other.

Bobbi started her podcast this year and has interviewed people including Drake. Picture: Getty