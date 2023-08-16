Why Did Drake Unfollow Bobbi Althoff?

16 August 2023, 11:13 | Updated: 16 August 2023, 12:06

Drake shows off basketball skills

Capital XTRA

By Capital XTRA

The podcaster shot to fame interviewing the rapper, but all traces of their interactions have been scrubbed from her social media.

Bobbi Althoff is a podcaster who shot to fame interviewing the likes of Drake, Lil Yachty and Tyga, but her most infamous interview with the 'Massive' rapper has been mysteriously deleted from the internet.

The interview of Drake and Bobbi in bed together quickly went viral thanks to her deadpan style of interviewing and dry humour.

One snippet from the podcast has racked up over 29 million views on just one video, but it seems the moment is over as all traces of the interaction has been scrubbed from the internet and the pair have unfollowed each other.

Bobbi started her podcast this year and has interviewed people including Drake.
Bobbi started her podcast this year and has interviewed people including Drake. Picture: Getty

  1. Why did Bobbi Althoff and Drake Unfollow Each Other?

    Although nothing is confirmed about the real reason behind the alleged beef between Drake and Bobbi, she did recently post a video of her looking less than impressed at a Drizzy concert.

    She posted then video of her looking stern at the concert alongside the caption: "Really in my element here @ this guys concert."

    "She really fumbled Drake’s friendship. He invited her to his concert and then she posts this??" commented one person.

    Bobbi remained unimpressed as her friends danced around her.
    Bobbi remained unimpressed as her friends danced around her. Picture: Instagram

    "Acting bored and uncomfortable at his concert. That’s why he unfollowed you, is disrespectful."

    Both have unfollowed the respective person on Instagram and Bobbi has deleted all content about him from his social media.

  2. What is the history between Drake and Bobbi Althoff?

    She interviewed Drake in July 2023.
    Bobbi interviewed Drake in July 2023. Picture: YouTube

    Bobbi managed to get Drake on her podcast by Dming the rapper after completing a couple of episodes.

    "I DMed Drake and asked if he wanted to be on my podcast, and he said yes."

    "He sent me his touring schedule, and I knew that I needed to make it happen fast, so my friend and I flew to Memphis two days after the original DM was sent to record the episode."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show

Top Boy Cast: Meet the New & Returning Characters from the Netflix Show

Top Boy season 5: release date, cast, trailer and more for the final season

Top Boy Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Trailer and More

What Does Drake Have To Do With Top Boy? Is Drake in Top Boy?

What Does Drake Have To Do With Top Boy?

Irina Shayk dating history

Irina Shayk dating history: from Tom Brady to Bradley Cooper and Kanye West

Trending

Who is Bobbi Althoff? Age, Net Worth, Husband, Instagram, Connection to Drake & More Revealed

Who is Bobbi Althoff? Age, Net Worth, Husband, Instagram, Connection to Drake & More Revealed
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Relationship Timeline

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny's Relationship Timeline

Kendall Jenner dating history: Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Harry Styles & more

Kendall Jenner dating history: Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, Harry Styles & more

Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed

Who is Top Boy's Barry Keoghan? Previous Films, Age, Girlfriend, Awards, Instagram & More Revealed
Is Nicki Minaj going on tour in 2024?

Is Nicki Minaj going on tour in 2024?

Nicki Minaj

Live Playlists

Summer Sound System
The Capital XTRA 100