Who was Suzzanne Douglas? How did she die?

Suzzanne Douglas has passed away at age 64
Suzzanne Douglas has passed away at age 64.

Legendary actress Suzzanne Douglas has passed away at age 64.

Fans have taken to social media to share tributes to Suzzanne Douglas.

Family members reported that the actress has sadly passed away.

  1. Who was Suzzanne Douglas?

    Suzzanne Douglas is an iconic actress who is best known for her appearances in 'The Parent 'Hood' and 'When They See Us'.

    Suzzanne Douglas' career has been lengthy and successful - beginning in the early 1980s with appearances on the soap opera 'Guiding Light'.

    Douglas went on to win an NAACP Image Award for her performance in dance drama film 'Tap'.

    Suzzanne has won a NAACP Image Award
    Suzzanne has won a NAACP Image Award

    Some of her other movie roles include the 90's classics 'Jason's Lyric', and 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back'.

    Suzzanne was best known for her role as Jerri Peterson in 'The Parent 'Hood', which was aired for four seasons from 1995 to 1999.

    Douglas also he also portrayed the mother of Maryam Hassan's 'Tomika' in 'School of Rock' and most recently appeared in 'When They See Us'.

    Douglas starred in 90's classics 'Jason's Lyric', and 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back'.
    Douglas starred in 90's classics 'Jason's Lyric', and 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back'.

    As well as this, in February 1989 Douglas married neuro-radiologist Roy Jonathan Cobb, with whom she shares one daughter - Jordan Cobb.

    Suzzanne's daughter has followed in her footsteps, having gone into acting; appearing in Sci-Fi show 'Vast Horizon' as well as others.

    Suzzanne and Roy have one daughter, Jordan Cobb
    Suzzanne and Roy have one daughter, Jordan Cobb

  2. How did Suzzanne Douglas die?

    The news that the actress had sadly died, at 64 years old, was broken on July 7.

    The news was tweeted by journalist and host Roland Martin, who said: "Sad news...actress @suzzannedouglas has passed away."

    "Several of her family members confirm on Facebook that the longtime actress has passed away at the age of 64.".

    Tributes then proceeded to be shared by fans, who spoke of Suzzanne's impeccable career.

    Many reflected on their personal highs from the stars career, whilst saying Douglas had "grace" and "beauty".

    Suzzanne Douglas' cause of death is yet to be confirmed, however this page will be updated as more information becomes avaliable.

