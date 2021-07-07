Who was Suzzanne Douglas? How did she die?

Who was Suzzanne Douglas?

Suzzanne Douglas is an iconic actress who is best known for her appearances in 'The Parent 'Hood' and 'When They See Us'.

Suzzanne Douglas' career has been lengthy and successful - beginning in the early 1980s with appearances on the soap opera 'Guiding Light'.

Douglas went on to win an NAACP Image Award for her performance in dance drama film 'Tap'.

Suzzanne has won a NAACP Image Award. Picture: Getty

Some of her other movie roles include the 90's classics 'Jason's Lyric', and 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back'.

Suzzanne was best known for her role as Jerri Peterson in 'The Parent 'Hood', which was aired for four seasons from 1995 to 1999.

Douglas also he also portrayed the mother of Maryam Hassan's 'Tomika' in 'School of Rock' and most recently appeared in 'When They See Us'.

Douglas starred in 90's classics 'Jason's Lyric', and 'How Stella Got Her Groove Back'. Picture: Getty

As well as this, in February 1989 Douglas married neuro-radiologist Roy Jonathan Cobb, with whom she shares one daughter - Jordan Cobb.

Suzzanne's daughter has followed in her footsteps, having gone into acting; appearing in Sci-Fi show 'Vast Horizon' as well as others.