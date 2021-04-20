Who owns DMX's masters?

The rapper died at the age of 50 on April 9th, 2021, following a heart attack at his home.

It's been almost two weeks since DMX passed away, and the hip-hop community is still grieving the loss of one of its legends.

He was rushed to White Plains Hospital, New York, where remained in a critical condition until his death.

His family said in a statement at the time, "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50 years old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days."

Who owns DMX's masters?

Shortly after his death, rumours began swirling that Beyoncé and Jay-Z were purchasing DMX's master recordings for $10 million.

However, the rapper's family denied the speculation and confirmed that no-one had bought his masters at that time.

"There have been a few rumours following our loved one, Earl Simmons', passing that we'd like to clear up," the family of the rapper said in a statement.

"No one has bought Earl's masters. Additionally, we are not selling any merch or raising money for Earl's funeral. If anyone is requesting for money for his funeral please be aware the person is a scammer. We will keep the public posted on funeral/memorial service arrangements."

Currently, it's unclear who owns DMX's masters or who will own them in the future. Beyonce and Jay-Z are yet to publicly comment on the speculation.

This week, it was confirmed that DMX will receive a public memorial service at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on April 24th.

DMX's manager, Steve Rifkind, announced that the team are still determining how many people will be allowed to attend the ceremony and ticketing details are still to be sorted out, according to Deadline.

Capacity at Barclays Center, where DMX last performed in June 2019, will be limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A day after the public event, DMX’s family and friends will attend a private funeral service at a church in New York City.