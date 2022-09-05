Who is NBA Youngboy's girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle? Are they engaged and do they have kids?

Who is NBA YoungBoy's girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle? Here's all we know...

NBA YoungBoy's girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle is reportedly pregnant with their second child together.

The rapper uploaded an Instagram carousel which showed him with his other children, and the last slide showed a baby bump with a large diamond ring.

Fans are assuming that the bump is indeed hers, as they welcomed a daughter, Alice, in 2021.

NBA YoungBoy is reportedly expecting his ninth child

Who is NBA YoungBoy's girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle? Here's all we know.

The trio together. Picture: Instagram