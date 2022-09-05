Who is NBA Youngboy's girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle? Are they engaged and do they have kids?

5 September 2022, 14:39

Who is NBA YoungBoy's girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle? Here's all we know...

NBA YoungBoy's girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle is reportedly pregnant with their second child together.

The rapper uploaded an Instagram carousel which showed him with his other children, and the last slide showed a baby bump with a large diamond ring.

Fans are assuming that the bump is indeed hers, as they welcomed a daughter, Alice, in 2021.

NBA YoungBoy is reportedly expecting his ninth child

The trio together.
  1. Who is Jazlyn Mychelle?

    Jazlyn is a YouTuber and influencer, who is dating 22-year-old rapper NBA YoungBoy.

    She is also a model and influencer, who shares beauty and lifestyle vlogs to her fans.

    Jazlyn has been dating the rapper for a few years now, and already has one child with him.

    Jazlyn is a YouTuber and influencer.
  2. How old is Jazlyn Mychelle?

    Jazlyn Mychelle was born in February 2002, making her 20-years-old.

    Her star sign is a pisces, and she was born in Houston, Texas.

    Jazlyn is 20-years-old and from Texas.
  3. What is Jazlyn Mychelle's Instagram?

    Jazlyn is semi-active on Instagram, and has 20,000 followers on the platform.

    She shares images of her daughter, Alice, on her page and will likely share a pregnancy announcement soon if she follows the pattern of her first child.

    You can find her @jazzmychelle.

  4. Does Jazlyn have any children?

    Yes, Jazlyn has one child, Alice, with her boyfriend NBA YoungBoy.

    She was born at the end of 2021, which makes her the rapper's eighth child with seven baby mum's.

    It is rumoured that Jazlyn is expecting another child with the rapper, after he posted a carousel of images to his Instagram which included a baby bump, which is presumably his.

  5. Are Jazlyn and NBA YoungBoy engaged?

    In February 2022, the pair sparked engagement rumours after NBA YoungBoy apparently bought a 30ct diamond engagement ring for his girlfriend Jazlyn.

    There are multiple similarities between the post that a jewellers uploaded titled 'NBA YoungBoy Engagement ring', and the rock that appears cradling the baby bump.

    This suggests that the rapper has got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend.

    The ring which the jewellers called NBA YoungBoy's 'engagement ring'.
    The ring and bump that NBA YoungBoy uploaded.
