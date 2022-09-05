NBA YoungBoy is reportedly expecting his ninth child

The rapper has hinted that he has another baby on the way through a cryptic social media post.

NBA YoungBoy has hinted that he is expecting his ninth child after he posted an image of a baby bump and ring on his Instagram.

The 22-year-old ignited rumours after he posted a carousel of images on Instagram, with one of them consisting of a baby bump and a large sparkling ring on a woman's hand.

The rapper's girlfriend is Jazlyn Mychelle, so it seems that she is pregnant again after they welcomed their first child, Alice, in 2021.

NBA YoungBoy performing in concert. Picture: Getty Images

He captioned the array of images 'Dangerous Love', which let his 10m million followers know that he was expecting his ninth child.

Despite being 22-years-old, YoungBoy has eight children with seven women, and is now reportedly expecting his ninth.

NBA YoungBoy has five sons and three daughters - Kentrell, Kayden, Kacey, Kodi, Kamiri, Amarni, Taylin and Alice.

The image of the baby bump and ring. Picture: Instagram

While the rapper didn't name or tag the woman on the last slide, fans believe that it is his girlfriend Jazlyn Mychelle, who has yet to confirm the rumours.

Others compared the rapper to American personality Nick Cannon, who is currently expecting his ninth and tenth children with two different women.

"Him and Nick Cannon running a race or something?", one said in the comments of his post.

In 2017, a biological test confirmed that NBA YoungBoy was not the father of one of his children, Kamron, born in 2016 to baby mama Starr Thigpen.

However, he has said that he will 'raise him as his own', despite not being biologically related.

Neither NBA YoungBoy nor Jazlyn Mychelle have commented on the rumours, but only time will tell.