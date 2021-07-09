Who is BIA? Nicki Minaj jumps on rapper's track 'Whole Lotta Money' remix

Who is BIA? Nicki Minaj jumps on rapper's track 'Whole Lotta Money' remix. Picture: Instagram/@bia

BIA just received a super huge collaboration from Queen Nicki, for the remix of her song 'Whole Lotta Money'.

The rapstress – real name Bianca Landrau – rose to fame when she appeared on Oxygen reality television show Sisterhood of Hip Hop.

In 2014, the American rapstress went on to sign with Pharrell's I Am Other record label, in partnership with RCA Records in 2014.

But who is BIA?