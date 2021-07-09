BIA feat. Nicki Minaj 'Whole Lotta Money' (Remix) lyrics meaning explained

Nicki Minaj has jumped on the remix to BIA's hit 'Whole Lotta Money'.

BIA has enlisted the help of hip-hop royalty Nicki Minaj for the remix to her hit single 'Whole Lotta Money'.

The Massachusetts native and the Queens chart-topper teased the collaboration hours before its release, with Nicki jumping on her own verse as well as a joint one with BIA.

The track is already huge, favoured by celebrities including Cardi B, Jordyn Woods and, of course, Nicki herself. Here's what the lyrics to the 'Whole Lotta Money' (Remix) below.

It's a whole lotta money in this motherf***er, Barbia - Here, Bia states that money is in no short supply. 'Barbia' is the collaborative name for Bia and Nicki Minaj, who often goes by the moniker 'Barbie'.

I'm allergic to that no s**t, my wrist game on cold - The term 'wrist game' is a common phrase used to refer to one's jewellery on their wrist, like expensive watches and bracelets.

Fendi on my body, but my feet is in Bottega - Bia boasts that her outfit and shoes are both from luxury Italian fashion houses; her outfit is from Fendi, and her shoes are from Bottega Veneta.

In a twin seater, you Tamera? What's Tia? - Here, Bia and Nicki are referring to twin actresses Tia Mowry and Tamera Mowry, best known for their starring roles in the 90's sitcom Sister, Sister.

That Richie on my wrist 'cause I'm richer than most broads - Nicki is talking about her expensive watch designed by Richard Millie, an extremely luxurious timepiece brand favoured by the rich and famous. Nicki has one in pink.

Check out the full lyrics to BIA feat. Nicki Minaj 'Whole Lotta Money' (Remix) below:

[Pre-Chorus: BIA & Nicki Minaj]

It's a whole lotta money in this motherf***er, Barbia (BIA, BIA)

It's a whole lotta money in this motherf***er



[Chorus: BIA]

Ain't gon' keep me 'round no broke s**t, that broke s**t get old

Ain't gon' keep me 'round no ho s**t, these hoes get too bold

I'm allergic to that no s**t, my wrist game on cold

I might paint my coupe white just to match with my toes, yeah



[Verse 1: BIA]

I can't wear the s**t you b**ches wear because it's cheap to me

It's some money at my table, grab a seat with me

Cost a ticket just to cover all my legal fees

I don't hang with jealous b**ches, that's a weak disease

Ho, don't run up

If you broke and in my business, then just shut up

I invested in my body b**ch, I'm done up

I look good, I like to f**k him when the sun up, uh



[Refrain: BIA]

I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega (Uh)

And I keep it with me just so that I'm feeling safer

Fendi on my body, but my feet is in Bottega (Brr)

B**ch, I'm getting money, give a f**k about a hater

[Pre-Chorus: BIA]

It's a whole lotta money in this motherf***er

It's a whole lotta money in this motherf***er



[Chorus: BIA]

Ain't gon' keep me 'round no broke s**t, that broke s**t get old

Ain't gon' keep me 'round no ho s**t, these hoes get too bold

I'm allergic to that no s**t, my wrist game on cold

I might paint my coupe white just to match with my toes



[Verse 2: Nicki Minaj]

Ayo, I put on my jewelry just to suck my n***a off (Off)

Fingers on his balls like I'm 'bout to tell him, "Cough" (Cough)

Wait, hold on, Holiday

You can't give it to 'em dry like that

You gotta get that s**t wet first

You gotta prep them for s**t like that

Bring that s**t back, bring that s**t the f**k back

I put on my jewelry just to go out by the pool (Pool)

And I keep it with me 'case somebody act a fool (Fool)

Pucci on my coochie, I'ma make these n****s drool (Drool)

Higher than the moon, but I'm in tune, so don't run up (Brr)

'Cause if you run up (Brr)

I guarantee you ain't gon' leave looking done up (Uh-uh)

Some little Chinese bangs with the bun up

I got the crown, little b**ch, you just a run' up (Oh)

[Refrain: BIA]

I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega

And I keep it with me just so that I'm feeling safer

Fendi on my body, but my feet is in Bottega

B**ch, I'm getting money, give a f**k about a hater



[Pre-Chorus: BIA]

It's a whole lotta money in this motherf***er

It's a whole lotta money in this motherf***er



[Chorus: BIA & Nicki Minaj]

Ain't gon' keep me 'round no broke s**t, that broke s**t get old

Ain't gon' keep me 'round no ho s**t, these h**s get too bold

I'm allergic to that no s**t, my wrist game on cold

I might paint my coupe white just to match with my toes (Mmm)



[Verse 3: Nicki Minaj & BIA]

Ayo, BIA (Huh?)

I just bent the block, all these b**ches wanna be ya

Prolly cause my waist gone, money long Nia

Well, I ain't talking cars, long hair, don't KIA

In a twin seater, you Tamera?

What's Tia?

My p***y pretty, I f**k 'em like porn stars

Ain't playing basketball, but my b**ches is all stars

That Richie on my wrist 'cause I'm richer than most broads

Yo, Nick', these b**ches trippin', let's send 'em a postcard (Haha, brr)

[Refrain: BIA]

I put on my jewelry just to go to the bodega

And I keep it with me just so that I'm feeling safer

Fendi on my body, but my feet is in Bottega

B**ch, I'm getting money, give a f**k about a hater



[Pre-Chorus: BIA]

It's a whole lotta money in this motherf***er

It's a whole lotta money in this motherf***er



[Chorus: BIA]

Ain't gon' keep me 'round no broke s**t, that broke s**t get old

Ain't gon' keep me 'round no ho s**t, these h**s get too bold

I'm allergic to that no s**t, my wrist game on cold

I might paint my coupe white just to match with my toes



[Outro: BIA]

BIA, BIA