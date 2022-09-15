Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody': release date, cast, trailer & more

The biopic for the late Whitney Houston is being released later this year. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming film.

A film detailing the life of the late singer Whitney Houston is being released later this year.

It is called 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody', citing Whitney's iconic 1987 track.

So, whose playing Whitney? When is it released? Here's all we know.

