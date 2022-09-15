Whitney Houston biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody': release date, cast, trailer & more
15 September 2022, 16:23
The biopic for the late Whitney Houston is being released later this year. Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming film.
A film detailing the life of the late singer Whitney Houston is being released later this year.
It is called 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody', citing Whitney's iconic 1987 track.
So, whose playing Whitney? When is it released? Here's all we know.
When is 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' being released?
The biopic is being released exclusively to cinemas on December 21, 2022.
The film's theatrical release in the UK and US at the same time, meaning that there is no delay between regions.
As for streaming services, it will likely become available in the months after its release in cinemas.
Who is starring in the film?
Playing Whitney Houston will be Naomi Ackie, a British actress known for her roles in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and The End of the F*****ing World.
The director of the film is Kasi Lemmons, who is best known for directing the 2019 film Harriet, a biopic of Harriet Tubman.
Whitney's husband Bobby Brown is played by Ashton Sanders, who is best known for playing teenage Chiron in Oscar winning film Moonlight.
Stanley Tucci plays the role of Clive Davis, an American producer and record executive, who was credited with bringing Whitney Houston into stardom.
Other members of the cast include Tamara Tunie and Clarke Peters as Whitney's mother and father, and Nafessa Williams as Robyn Crawford (Creative director for Whitney Houston).
What is the plot for 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'?
As the film is a biopic, it will be an accurate account of Whitney Houston's life and career.
It will focus on Whitney's rise to fame and how she became to be a worldwide cultural icon.
The film pledges to explore the 'Whitney you never knew', and will cover events in her personal and professional life.
Is there a trailer?
Yes there is a trailer to 'I Wanna Dance with Somebody'.
You can watch it below.