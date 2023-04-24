White Men Can't Jump: cast, trailer, release date & more

24 April 2023, 16:42

Jack Harlow performs on Jimmy Fallon

Here's everything we need to know about the upcoming film 'White Men Can't Jump'.

The upcoming film 'White Men Can't Jump' is set to be released and we can't wait for it to be shown on our screens.

Starring Jack Harlow in his acting debut in the film, it is a reboot of the 1992 film of the same name.

So, who else is in the cast? Has a trailer been released? When does the film come out? Here's everything you need to know about 'White Men Can't Jump'.

The poster for White Men Can't Jump has been released.
The poster for White Men Can't Jump has been released. Picture: Disney+

  1. What is 'White Men Can't Jump' about?

    White Men Can't Jump is an American sports comedy film directed by Charles Kid II.

    The director is best known for directing music videos, including 'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X.

    The original film saw basketball players become involved in conning people, and being conned themselves.

    Jack Harlow is making his acting debut!
    Jack Harlow is making his acting debut! Picture: Getty

  2. Who is starring in the film?

    Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow star as the main characters, Kamal and Jeremy.

    Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier star as their girlfriends, Imani and Tatiana, and Vince Staples will play a role called Speedy.

    The late Lance Reddick will play Benji Allen, who sadly passed away in March 2023 from heart disease.

    Sinqua Walls plays Kamal Allen.
    Sinqua Walls plays Kamal Allen. Picture: Getty
    Teyana Taylor will play Imani.
    Teyana Taylor will play Imani. Picture: Getty
    Lance Reddick is playing in one of his final film roles before his death in March 2023.
    Lance Reddick is playing in one of his final film roles before his death in March 2023. Picture: Getty

  3. When is the film released?

    'White Men Can't Jump' will be hitting our screens shortly on May 19.

    Those based in the UK will be able to stream on Disney+, and for those in the US, you can stream on Hulu.

    Jack Harlow at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
    Jack Harlow at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Picture: Getty

  4. Is there a trailer for the film?

    You can watch the trailer for 'White Men Can't Jump' below.

    Watch the trailer for White Men Can't Jump

