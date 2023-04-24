White Men Can't Jump: cast, trailer, release date & more
24 April 2023, 16:42
Here's everything we need to know about the upcoming film 'White Men Can't Jump'.
The upcoming film 'White Men Can't Jump' is set to be released and we can't wait for it to be shown on our screens.
Starring Jack Harlow in his acting debut in the film, it is a reboot of the 1992 film of the same name.
So, who else is in the cast? Has a trailer been released? When does the film come out? Here's everything you need to know about 'White Men Can't Jump'.
What is 'White Men Can't Jump' about?
White Men Can't Jump is an American sports comedy film directed by Charles Kid II.
The director is best known for directing music videos, including 'Old Town Road' by Lil Nas X.
The original film saw basketball players become involved in conning people, and being conned themselves.
Who is starring in the film?
Sinqua Walls and Jack Harlow star as the main characters, Kamal and Jeremy.
Teyana Taylor and Laura Harrier star as their girlfriends, Imani and Tatiana, and Vince Staples will play a role called Speedy.
The late Lance Reddick will play Benji Allen, who sadly passed away in March 2023 from heart disease.
When is the film released?
'White Men Can't Jump' will be hitting our screens shortly on May 19.
Those based in the UK will be able to stream on Disney+, and for those in the US, you can stream on Hulu.
Is there a trailer for the film?
You can watch the trailer for 'White Men Can't Jump' below.
Watch the trailer for White Men Can't Jump