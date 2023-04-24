White Men Can't Jump: cast, trailer, release date & more

Jack Harlow performs on Jimmy Fallon

Here's everything we need to know about the upcoming film 'White Men Can't Jump'.

The upcoming film 'White Men Can't Jump' is set to be released and we can't wait for it to be shown on our screens.

Starring Jack Harlow in his acting debut in the film, it is a reboot of the 1992 film of the same name.

So, who else is in the cast? Has a trailer been released? When does the film come out? Here's everything you need to know about 'White Men Can't Jump'.

The poster for White Men Can't Jump has been released. Picture: Disney+