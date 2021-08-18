People react hilariously as Nando's closes due to chicken shortage

Nando's has closed some of their branches over chicken shortages. Picture: Nandos

People are horrified as Nando's has announced restaurant closures, over a lack of chicken.

Nando's has announced that they had had to close around fifty restaurants in the UK, due to a shortage of chicken.

The peri-peri restaurant has blamed the issue on 'supplier shortages'.

Nando's is not the first chicken restaurant to run out of their top selling ingredient.

In 2018 fast-food giant KFC was forced to close over 500 branches for a period of days due to a chicken shortage.

However, Nando's has now followed in their footsteps - much to customers disarray.

On Twitter, outraged Nando's customers have shared their thoughts - with one person saying: "Restaurants closing because of a chicken shortage is truly the real pandemic".

Another tweeter said: "Been saying I wanted nandos for about a month, it’s my week off and of course there is a national chicken shortage".

Whilst one hilarious Twitter user jokingly asked: "Has anyone called 999 yet?".

Restaurants closing because of a chicken shortage is truly the real pandemic. https://t.co/MBeAv2QQrk — executiveproducedby (@itschiefy) August 18, 2021

Been saying I wanted nandos for about a month, it’s my week off and of course there is a national chicken shortage 👻 — ell (@ellejenkins20) August 18, 2021

Has anyone called 999 yet? 😂 https://t.co/FSeaPOIu4q — Tim Bolton (@TimBolton01) August 18, 2021

The hilarious tweets continued with one customer saying: "First KFC now Nando's ffs" and another referring to the past KFC issue, saying: "history really does repeat itself".

One Twitter user threw shade at those devastated at the closure, saying: "*laughs in vegan*".

Whilst another shady tweeter sarcastically said: "Nandos use Chicken??!????".

First KFC now Nando's ffs https://t.co/qVLwrHI7zh — Amaan (@Asianman___) August 18, 2021

oh my god it's happening again but with nandos history really does repeat itself https://t.co/L8W6SrmYnZ — lexi 💒 (@brutalwelch) August 18, 2021

*laughs in vegan* — Dani Elle (@ihateinjustice) August 18, 2021

Nandos use Chicken??!???? — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 John Hunter 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 💙 (@CyclingJohnH) August 18, 2021

