People react hilariously as Nando's closes due to chicken shortage
18 August 2021, 11:30
People are horrified as Nando's has announced restaurant closures, over a lack of chicken.
Nando's has announced that they had had to close around fifty restaurants in the UK, due to a shortage of chicken.
The peri-peri restaurant has blamed the issue on 'supplier shortages'.
Nando's is not the first chicken restaurant to run out of their top selling ingredient.
In 2018 fast-food giant KFC was forced to close over 500 branches for a period of days due to a chicken shortage.
However, Nando's has now followed in their footsteps - much to customers disarray.
On Twitter, outraged Nando's customers have shared their thoughts - with one person saying: "Restaurants closing because of a chicken shortage is truly the real pandemic".
Another tweeter said: "Been saying I wanted nandos for about a month, it’s my week off and of course there is a national chicken shortage".
Whilst one hilarious Twitter user jokingly asked: "Has anyone called 999 yet?".
The hilarious tweets continued with one customer saying: "First KFC now Nando's ffs" and another referring to the past KFC issue, saying: "history really does repeat itself".
One Twitter user threw shade at those devastated at the closure, saying: "*laughs in vegan*".
Whilst another shady tweeter sarcastically said: "Nandos use Chicken??!????".
