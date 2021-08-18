People react hilariously as Nando's closes due to chicken shortage

18 August 2021, 11:30

Nando's has closed some of their branches over chicken shortages
Nando's has closed some of their branches over chicken shortages. Picture: Nandos

People are horrified as Nando's has announced restaurant closures, over a lack of chicken.

Nando's has announced that they had had to close around fifty restaurants in the UK, due to a shortage of chicken.

Drake confirms he had COVID-19

The peri-peri restaurant has blamed the issue on 'supplier shortages'.

Nando's is not the first chicken restaurant to run out of their top selling ingredient.

In 2018 fast-food giant KFC was forced to close over 500 branches for a period of days due to a chicken shortage.

However, Nando's has now followed in their footsteps - much to customers disarray.

On Twitter, outraged Nando's customers have shared their thoughts - with one person saying: "Restaurants closing because of a chicken shortage is truly the real pandemic".

Another tweeter said: "Been saying I wanted nandos for about a month, it’s my week off and of course there is a national chicken shortage".

Whilst one hilarious Twitter user jokingly asked: "Has anyone called 999 yet?".

The hilarious tweets continued with one customer saying: "First KFC now Nando's ffs" and another referring to the past KFC issue, saying: "history really does repeat itself".

One Twitter user threw shade at those devastated at the closure, saying: "*laughs in vegan*".

Whilst another shady tweeter sarcastically said: "Nandos use Chicken??!????".

Let us know your thoughts on the closure @capitalxtra.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Drake confirms he had COVID-19

Drake confirms he had COVID-19

Drake

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Verzuz battles

Upcoming Verzuz battles: The Lox VS Dipset, Nicki VS Lil Kim & more
Is Michael B Jordan the next Denzel Washington?

Michael B. Jordan fans debate whether he is 'this generation's Denzel Washington'
Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter 'celebrity boxing match' beef explained

Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter 'celebrity boxing match' beef explained

Trending

Who has Bella Poarch dated?

Bella Poarch dating history: Tyga rumours, ex-boyfriends and more
Khloe Kardashian slams troll over Tristan Thompson reunion rumours

Khloe Kardashian slams troll over Tristan Thompson reunion rumours
Tyler the Creator and Jadakiss have started a sweet friendship

Tyler the Creator and Jadakiss' complete friendship timeline

Who is MGK dating and who are his ex-girlfriends?

Machine Gun Kelly dating history: girlfriends & exes from Halsey to Megan Fox
Nicki Minaj's complete dating history: from Safaree Samuels to Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's complete dating history: from Safaree Samuels to Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj