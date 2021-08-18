Drake confirms he had COVID-19

The 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper is currently working on his upcoming sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy.

Drake has revealed he caught COVID-19, and has blamed the illness on his now-iconic heart-shaped hairline growing in "weird".

The 34-year-old rapper replied to a fan who commented on the appearance of his hairline - which is inspired by his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy - in a photo of him in the recording studio.

After the fan joked that the heart looked "stressed", Drake wrote back, "I had Covid that sh*t grew in weird I had to start again," adding, "It’s coming back don’t diss."

Drake has been sporting his heart hairline since August 2020. Picture: Getty

Drake, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, has been sporting the hairstyle since announcing the upcoming release of his sixth studio album, a release date for which is yet to be confirmed.

The record initially was initially scheduled to drop in January 2021, but was delayed after Drake sustained an injury to his leg. The rapper has since teased that CLB will be dropping before the end of summer.

Drizzy recently claimed that the record complete and currently in the mixing stage. Its lead single, 'Laugh Now Cry Later', dropped in August last year.