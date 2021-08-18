Drake confirms he had COVID-19

18 August 2021, 10:41 | Updated: 18 August 2021, 10:43

The 'Laugh Now Cry Later' rapper is currently working on his upcoming sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy.

Drake has revealed he caught COVID-19, and has blamed the illness on his now-iconic heart-shaped hairline growing in "weird".

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2021: release date, songs, tracklist & more

The 34-year-old rapper replied to a fan who commented on the appearance of his hairline - which is inspired by his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy - in a photo of him in the recording studio.

After the fan joked that the heart looked "stressed", Drake wrote back, "I had Covid that sh*t grew in weird I had to start again," adding, "It’s coming back don’t diss."

Drake has been sporting his heart hairline since August 2020.
Drake has been sporting his heart hairline since August 2020. Picture: Getty

Drake, real name Aubrey Drake Graham, has been sporting the hairstyle since announcing the upcoming release of his sixth studio album, a release date for which is yet to be confirmed.

The record initially was initially scheduled to drop in January 2021, but was delayed after Drake sustained an injury to his leg. The rapper has since teased that CLB will be dropping before the end of summer.

Drizzy recently claimed that the record complete and currently in the mixing stage. Its lead single, 'Laugh Now Cry Later', dropped in August last year.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Drake News

Drake gifts rumoured girlfriend's son Amari Bailey custom "10" diamond chain

Drake gifts rumoured girlfriend's son Amari Bailey custom "10" diamond chain
Drake has sparked viral memes

Drake sparks viral memes after striking a pose for hilarious mirror selfie
Drake is readying his new album for 2020.

Drake new album 'Certified Lover Boy' 2021: release date, songs, tracklist & more
Drake and Kanye have reportedly squashed their beef

Kanye West and Drake 'squash their beef' sparking collaboration rumours

Kanye West

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' Nike merch: release date, restock, sale & more

Drake 'Certified Lover Boy' merch: release date, restock, sale & more

More News

Nando's has closed some of their branches over chicken shortages

People react hilariously as Nando's closes due to chicken shortage
Here's all you need to know about the upcoming Verzuz battles

Upcoming Verzuz battles: The Lox VS Dipset, Nicki VS Lil Kim & more
Is Michael B Jordan the next Denzel Washington?

Michael B. Jordan fans debate whether he is 'this generation's Denzel Washington'
Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter 'celebrity boxing match' beef explained

Soulja Boy and Aaron Carter 'celebrity boxing match' beef explained
Who has Bella Poarch dated?

Bella Poarch dating history: Tyga rumours, ex-boyfriends and more