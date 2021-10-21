When is 'The Harder They Fall' being released on Netflix and in cinemas?

The upcoming Western film is dropping soon. Here's what we know about the release...

Movie fans are excited for the release of the Western film 'The Harder They Fall' – especially after the jaw-dropping trailer.

From the minds of filmmaker Jeymes Samuel and writer Boaz Yakin, to the star-studded cast, the film is set to be an amazing watch.

Seal, Jeymes Samuel, Jay-Z and Swizz Beatz attend a special screening of “The Harder They Fall” in L.A. Picture: Getty

The movie premiere in Los Angeles saw stars such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and many more in attendance.

'The Harder They Fall' was produced by Shawn Carter (otherwise known as Jay-Z), James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel.

The film has an all-Black main cast, with actors like Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield and more.

Many fans have been excited about the film and can't wait for it to be released – so, when will it drop?