When is 'The Harder They Fall' being released on Netflix and in cinemas?
21 October 2021, 13:47
The upcoming Western film is dropping soon. Here's what we know about the release...
Movie fans are excited for the release of the Western film 'The Harder They Fall' – especially after the jaw-dropping trailer.
The Harder They Fall: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more
From the minds of filmmaker Jeymes Samuel and writer Boaz Yakin, to the star-studded cast, the film is set to be an amazing watch.
The movie premiere in Los Angeles saw stars such as Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland and many more in attendance.
'The Harder They Fall' was produced by Shawn Carter (otherwise known as Jay-Z), James Lassiter, Lawrence Bender and Jeymes Samuel.
The film has an all-Black main cast, with actors like Regina King, Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba, LaKeith Stanfield and more.
Many fans have been excited about the film and can't wait for it to be released – so, when will it drop?
When will 'The Harder They Fall' be released?
'The Harder They Fall' is set to drop this fall.
Netflix is giving the film an exclusive two-week run in movie theaters, starting on Oct. 22.
After the theatrical run, the film will have its streaming debut on Nov. 3.
The film was announced in the summer of 2019 and originally was scheduled to begin filming in March 2020; however, production was postponed due to the pandemic.