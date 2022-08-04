When is Chrissy Teigen due? Everything we know about her pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen has just announced that she is having another child!

Chrissy Teigen has revealed that she is expecting another child with her musician husband John Legend.

The 36-year-old model shared the news on Instagram, and posted a carousel showing off her growing baby bump.

She has been reportedly undergoing IVF treatments and explained her happiness in the caption to accompany the photos.

Chrissy has revealed that she is pregnant. Picture: Instagram

She said: "The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."

Chrissy and John share two children together - Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, and tragically experienced a pregnancy loss in 2020.

They named the child Jack and shared that "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we've never felt before."

The couple already have two children together - Luna and Miles. Picture: Getty Images

Since the loss of their child, Chrissy and John tried IVF, with Teigen now revealing that "I don't think I'll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I'm feeling hopeful and amazing."

Chrissy is yet to reveal the stage of her pregnancy, but fans are looking forward to updates along the way.