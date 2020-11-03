Chrissy Teigen & John Legend get matching 'Jack' tattoo to honour late son

John Legend & Chrissy Teigen get matching 'Jack' tattoo to honour late son. Picture: Getty

The married couple got matching tattoos to honour their late baby boy, whom they sadly lost in September.

John Legend has now gotten a matching tattoo to his wife Chrissy Teigen's, in honour of their baby son whom they lost in September.

On Monday (Nov 2) the married couple's inked tributes were uploaded to Instagram by their tattoo artist Winter Stone.

Taking to Instagram, Winter Stone wrote 'JACK @chrissyteigen @johnlegend My heart is with you, sending you all the love!' in the caption.

Stone shared black and white photos of the John and Chrissy's wrists, who both tattooed the their late child's name on them.

Teigen sadly revealed that she had lost the baby, after she had documented her pregnancy on social media.

In an emotional Instagram post, Teigen told her followers that she and John had planned to name their baby son, Jack.

The tattoo was stylised and written in the same font as Chrissy and John's other tattoos they have to honour each other and their two children Luna, four, and Miles, two.

Chrissy initially started the matching tattoos theme with her husband, by tattooing had 'John Luna Miles' on her arm, while John has 'Chrissy Luna Miles' on his arm.

Winter Stone, who has inked stars such as Lady Gaga to Sophie Turner, also inked those original tattoos on the couple.

On Saturday (Oct 31) Chrissy first revealed her Jack tattoo on her Twitter page, by sharing a photo.

In the snap Chrissy uploaded, she appeared to be holding hands with John across the table as the pair were on date night in Los Angeles.

In the photo, the 'Jack' tattoo can be seen just beneath her right wrist close to 'John.'

We're wishing the best for John & Chrissy.