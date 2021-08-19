Here's how much the 90's icon is worth in 2021.

Aaron Carter is known for his legendary 90's hits, as well as his acting debuts in shows such as 'Liberty's Kids' and 'Lizzie McGuire'.

But how much is the star worth in 2021 and how does he spend his fortune.

What is Aaron Carter's net worth in 2021? Much to the shock of the public the singer filed for bankruptcy in 2013. The 90's star claimed he had less than $1,000 in the bank. Carter previously filed for bankruptcy. Picture: Getty

Was Aaron Carter rich? Whilst previously appearing on Oprah, Carter said: “I made over $200 million in my career before I even turned 18 years old". He told that he even out-earned his 'Backstreet Boys' brother, Nick Carter. Aaron said that he once earned more than his pop-star brother. Picture: Getty The 33 year old continued to speak on his wealth saying: “We had this massive compound, with, like, 12 houses on it,”. Continuing: “It was worth over $10 million, and I had paid a lot of that money.”

How did Aaron Carter lose all his money? The 33 year old shared that as he earned his money as a child, he relied on his parents to protect the funds. However, he said "There was a lot of neglect on my parents’ part.". Sharing: “Under the Coogan Law, [my parents] were supposed to be putting 15 percent of my money into my Coogan Account.” Aaron said his parents mishandled his childhood fortune. Picture: Getty When the child star became an adult he came to realise his money was missing. The star said he received "like, $2 million" on turning 18 but should have had at least $20 million. The "I'm all about you" singer also found out that he owed, around $4 million in unpaid taxes, making matters worse.