Wendy Williams fans in hysterics after she accidentally farts live on air

21 January 2020, 11:11

"I just saw Wendy Williams sneak a fart out while talking on her show and I’m literally crying"

Wendy Williams fans are convinced that they heard the television host fart live on air during an episode of The Wendy Williams show.

Wendy Williams slams Lori Harvey dating Future: "I would break her neck & crack her skull"

During her notorious Hot Topics segment, the 55-year-old was discussing football player Odell Beckham Jr. getting in trouble for slapping the butt of a policeman when she appeared to pass wind.

Williams could be seen shifting in her seat and crossing her legs to the side before an audible fart sound could be heard. However, she didn't address the incident and kept talking as if nothing had happened.

Wendy Williams fans are convinced the television host, 55, let out a fart live on air.
Wendy Williams fans are convinced the television host, 55, let out a fart live on air. Picture: The Wendy Williams Show

Shocked viewers were left in hysterics and took to social media in reaction to the moment. "i just saw wendy williams sneak a fart out while talking on her show and i’m literally crying," wrote one.

"Been cackling for 30 minutes at Wendy Williams mic picking up her fart. Like I cannot," said another, while one added, "WENDY FARTED!!! Sounded like a REAL Hot Topic."

"cant believe i put my earbuds in to hear wendy williams fart in 2020," echoed another, attaching a video clip of the moment.

At the time of writing, the talk show host is yet to publicly address the incident. Williams has faced some serious backlash in recent weeks for some of her comments on her show.

She was slammed after appearing to mock cleft lips while discussing 'Joker' actor Joaquin Phoenix when she lifted up the corner of her mouth with her finger to mimic a cleft lip.

Williams also upset viewers following her comments on Lori Harvey's relationship with Future, saying she would "break her neck, crack her skull and throw her down the steps" if she was her daughter.

