Here's how to Vote For The BRITs 2024 R&B Act On Instagram

Vote For The BRITs 2024 R&B Act On Instagram. Picture: CLIENT / GLOBAL

By Anna Suffolk

Here's how you can vote for the award for R&B Act for the 2024 BRIT Awards!

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 2024 BRIT Awards are just around the corner and we can't wait to see what the evening of 2nd March brings us!

The nominations were announced earlier in January, with frontrunner RAYE scooping up a whopping seven nominations, breaking history in the process!

Central Cee and J Hus are also nominated for four apiece, and here's how you can vote and submit your choice for the R&B Act, supported by Capital XTRA.

RAYE has the highest amount of nominations at the 2024 BRITs. . Picture: BRITs

The R&B musicians in the running for the coveted prize are:

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

RAYE

Sault

Mahalia has been nominated for R&B Act. Picture: Client

This year there are two ways for you to get involved and vote for who you want to scoop up the prize!

Method 1:

Head to the BRITs page on Instagram (@BRITs), and comment on the category Reel of your choice, or the pinned carousel post with your artist specific #.

This action will count for one vote, and users can only do this once for each artist, per category, per day.

Jorja Smith is nominated for R&B Act. Picture: Getty

Method 2:

Users can also register a vote by creating a Reel on Instagram. Users must include, in the caption, a @BRITs tag, and the artist specific #.

This action will count for five votes , and users can only do this once for each artist, per category, per day.

, and users can only do this once for each artist, per category, per day. The profile of the user creating the Reel must be public in order for the vote to be counted.

Cleo Sol. Picture: Jason Flavien

Voting for the BRITs opens from 12pm Thursday 1st February. Voting runs until 6pm on Thursday 15th Feb.

You can watch The BRIT Awards live on ITV on March 2nd 2024.

