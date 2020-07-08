Usain Bolt shares first baby photos of daughter and reveals special tribute name

8 July 2020, 11:17 | Updated: 8 July 2020, 11:24

Usain Bolt shares adorable photos of first newborn baby girl
Usain Bolt shares adorable photos of first newborn baby girl. Picture: Instagram

Olympic gold medallist, Usain Bolt, has shared adorable photos of his newborn daughter with her mother, Kasi Bennett.

By Tiana Williams

Usain Bolt has shared photos of his newborn daughter for the first time after revealing her name is Olympia Lightning.

Usain Bolt becomes a father as girlfriend gives birth to baby girl

On Tuesday (Jul 7) The Olympic gold medallist, 33, took to Twitter to wish his partner Kasi Bennett, a happy birthday on her 31st birthday.

The pair welcomed their first child together on June 14, however this is the first time the couple have revealed her name and shared photos of their daughter.

The photos Usain uploaded shows Kasi wearing a flowing cream ballgown as she sat down holding their baby girl, while looking into her eyes.

Usain wrote: 'I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday. I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face.'

'We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt [sic].' 

Kasi Bennett shares photo of herself and Usain Bolt on the birthday of their baby girl
Kasi Bennett shares photo of herself and Usain Bolt on the birthday of their baby girl. Picture: Instagram

Last month, Kasi shared a series of pictures from her family photo album, paying tribute to Usain on his first Father's Day.

Kasi shared photos from her ultrasound, labour and selfie from the trip they conceived their baby girl on.

Kasi Bennett shares photo of her and Usain on the day they conceived their first child
Kasi Bennett shares photo of her and Usain on the day they conceived their first child. Picture: Instagram

Kasi also shared a picture of Bolt, who has been going strong in their five year relationship, holding her on a boat, while she praised him for being a good father.

She wrote: 'Happy Father's Day to the most amazing man. Our little girl is blessed to call you daddy. We love you more than a single day could convey.' 

Alongside a second picture of them on a boat, Kasi revealed that this holiday was when they conceived their child.

Kasi Bennett shares photo of the ultrasound baby scan
Kasi Bennett shares photo of the ultrasound baby scan. Picture: Instagram

She wrote: 'The trip that gave us our biggest blessing.' Kasi also shared a clip of the couple at their baby's ultrasound as she wrote: 'Now a party of three.'

We wish the couple the best with their newborn baby girl.

