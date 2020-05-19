Usain Bolt becomes a father as girlfriend gives birth to baby girl

Usain Bolt's partner Kasi Bennett gives birth to couple's first child, a baby girl. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Jamaican sprinting legend Usain Bolt and his partner Kasi Bennett have welcomed the birth of their first daughter.

As the fastest man in history, Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt knows a thing or two about making headlines, but this time it's not for his running heroics but for the birth of his first child.

Bolt's partner Kasi Bennett gave birth to the couple's first child, a baby girl, with the news confirmed by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Usain Bolt welcomes the birth of his first child, a baby girl. Picture: Getty

Tweeting about the news, Prime Minister Holness wrote, "Congratulations to our sprint legend Usain Bolt and Kasi Bennett on the arrival of their baby girl!"

Congratulations to Usain Bolt and his growing family flooded social media with person tweeting 'Up top Sir Bolt. Congrats your daughter will be your biggest achievement yet' whilst another added, 'Congratulations to the Legend and his beautiful queen Kasi_b. I know you both are going to be great parents'.

Neither Usain Bolt nor Kasi Bennett have spoken publicly about the birth of their daughter or shared any pictures of the heir to the sprinting throne.

Usain Bolt's partner Kasi Bennett shows off her growing baby bump. Picture: Instagram

Speaking about the upcoming birth of his daughter when he revealed that Kasi was pregnant with a baby girl back in March 2020, Bolt jokingly said, "Any man! Any boy! Don't play with me!".

Considered the greatest sprinter of all time, 33-year-old Usain Bolt is the current world record holder for both the 100m and 200m and won eightOlympic gold medals during his time in the sport.

Bolt retired after the 2017 World Championships but his success on the track inspired a whole new generation of young sprinters and cemented Jamaica as the fastest nation on the planet.

