Tulisa posts new apology to Misha B after denying X Factor racism claims

24 June 2020, 11:25 | Updated: 24 June 2020, 11:31

Former X Factor judge Tulisa has issued a second apology to Misha B, after denying racism claims.

Tulisa Contostavlos has apologised to Misha B for a second time, after denying that she was racist towards the singer during The X Factor.

Tulisa responds to Misha B's bullying accusations amid X Factor racism claims

Misha, 28, shared a heartbreaking video about the moment when Tulisa, 31, publicly accused her of making ‘mean comments’ to other contestants backstage in 2011.

In the resurfaced clip which went viral on Twitter, Tulisa claimed Misha had an ‘attitude’ and showed off her‘feistiness’ while judge Louis Walsh echoed similar messages.

During her Instagram video, Misha never explicitly accused Tulisa of racism, however, the former N-Dubz singer denied any racial intent behind her message to the singer. 

Last week, Tulisa responded to Misha B's account, however did not feel as though she fully acknowledged the issue at hand.

Tulisa has now released a full statement on the matter. 

Taking to Instagram, Tulisa explained: ‘It’s been hard to find the words or know whether to speak at all, but I don’t want to leave things on the note of my last post. 

‘I can see clearly that a black female was and is still hurt by my actions on The X Factor. That became overshadowed in my mind last week.’ 

View this post on Instagram

T ❤️ X @iammisha_b

A post shared by Tulisa Contostavlos (@tulisasinstagram) on

Tulisa then explained that she had experienced ‘online/violent death threats’ to her family on a, which lead to her being in ‘defence mode’. 

She also admitted that her first response was ‘less about [Misha]’ and more of 'an emotional reaction’. 

The former N-Dubz star continued: ‘I fully acknowledge the pain I caused and fully accept people should be angry about it.

'I can state again there was nothing racial in my thought process.'

Misha B was a semi-finalist on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011
Misha B was a semi-finalist on the eighth series of The X Factor in 2011. Picture: Getty

‘When I referred to Misha as being feisty and competitive that was a reflection of myself because I saw myself in Misha.

‘We are both very strong women and when I communicate with people I always jump to what I have in common to find a basis to connect.

‘However, I totally understand that it made Misha feel a certain way, as a young black girl hearing it from a young white girl on a huge platform, living in the oppressed society we do, full of racial slurs and undertones, not knowing my thought process.’ 

Looking back retrospectively, Tulisa added: ‘I let my emotions get in the way of my work & I didn’t stop to think of the consequences for you, Misha, at the age of 18, immediate or long term.’ 

