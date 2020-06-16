Tulisa responds to Misha B's bullying accusations amid X Factor racism claims

Former X Factor contestant Misha B claimed Tulisa and Louis Walsh targeted her on the show around bullying.

In a recent video posted on her Instagram account, former X Factor contestant Misha B has spoken out about accusations during her time on the show that claimed she was a bully towards other contestants.

Alongside an emotional video, Misha posted a clip of judges Tulisa and Louis Walsh publicly calling her out before she's defended by the other two judges Gary Barlow and Kelly Rowland.

Tulisa was a judge on The X Factor along with Kelly Rowland, Gary Barlow and Louis Walsh. Picture: Getty

Now, N Dubz star Tulisa has responded to Misha B's video and addressed claims on social media that her comments were racially motivated.

Speaking in the video above, Tulisa says, "I’m not taking away from the fact of how Misha feels, I accept that she is entitled to her opinion and I’m sorry if she feels that that situation was racially motivated.

She added, "I can only speak from my side of the situation, which I can say it was 100% not. ‘One thing I regret is calling her out publicly the way that I did. If I was the person I am today, who is more emotionally intelligent, who has more life experience, I would have handled it in a different way and that I can truly sorry for and I deeply regret."

Misha B (L) appeared on the X Factor in 2011 alongside the likes of Little Mix. Picture: Getty

Directly responding to the dispute on the show with Misha B, Tulisa said, "I called a lot of people out on that show, white, black, tall, short, it’s nothing to do with skin colour, I was protecting my acts. And if somebody does some nasty stuff, whether it be on that show or not, I going to call them out for it. It’s nothing to do with race."

Continuing, Tulisa stated, "I didn’t wake up and think I’m going to cause some drama for Misha B because of the colour of her skin, she did some things that I felt I needed to pull her up on."

She later added, "I owe my life to black people and to black culture. From my career to the music I make to my very being, who I am as a person."

At the time of writing, Louis Walsh is yet to respond to Misha B's video.

