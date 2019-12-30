Travis Scott spotted "mocking" ex Kylie Jenner's thirst trap underwear photos

The rapper, 28, and the reality TV star, 22, announced their split back in October.

Travis Scott fans are convinced the rapper has responded to his ex-girlfriend Kylie Jenner's latest thirst trap.

The 22-year-old reality TV star, who shares a one-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, posted a couple of racy pictures of herself wearing nothing but a bra and panties.

"just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap," she captioned the black-and-white photos.

Kylie Jenner treated her followers to a couple of racy underwear snaps to close out the year. Picture: Instagram

As expected, the images soon racked up millions of likes from her followers. However, just a couple of hours later, 'SICKO MODE' rapper Scott posted a cryptic comment on his own social media.

The 28-year-old rapper shared a text post reading 'Lol' on his Instagram story, prompting many of his followers to see this as a response to Jenner's snaps.

Travis Scott posted 'Lol' to his Instagram story a couple of hours after Kylie shared her thirst trap. Picture: Instagram

Jenner announced her split with Scott back in October after just over two years of dating. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi," she wrote, "our friendship and our daughter is priority."

Since their split, Kylie has been romantically linked to rapper Drake, 33, after reports surfaced claiming that the pair share "mutual feelings" for each other.

However, according to Page Six, Kylie isn't seeking anything serious with the Canadian hitmaker due to his reputation as a notorious womaniser, with a source adding, "She’s smarter than that."