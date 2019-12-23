Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are reportedly headlining Coachella 2020

Frank Ocean and Travis Scott are among the rumoured headline acts for Coachella 2020.

According to reports, the 'Chanel' singer, 32, and the 'ASTROWORLD' rapper, 28, are set to perform at the annual festival in Indio, California, which takes place over two consecutive weekends.

While the lineup is yet to be confirmed, Ocean and Scott will reportedly be joined by LA rock band Rage Against The Machine, who are currently on a nine-year hiatus.

If the rumours are true, this would mark Ocean's first return to the Coachella stage since 2012 - the same year he released his critically acclaimed debut studio album 'Channel Orange'.

Scott previously performed at Coachella in 2017, while Rage Against The Machine headlined the very first Coachella in 1999, and last performed in 2007.

Next year's Coachella Valley Music Festival kicks off on Friday 10th April and concludes on Sunday 19th April 2020.