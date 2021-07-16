Tracee Ellis Ross 'The Hair Tales': Release date, how to watch, trailer & more

What is 'The Hair Tales' about?

'The Hair Tales' explores the lives of modern day Black women alongside historical themes.

The series aims to look into the complex culture surrounding Black hair, as well as Black women’s identity, creativity and societal influence.

In a statement, Tracee Ellis Ross said: “This series is about identity, culture and legacy, beauty, strength and joy,”.

“Hair is a portal into the souls of Black women" she continued.

"It drives straight to the [centre] of who we are. Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other.".

The 'Black-ish' star said: "Like many women, I can trace my own journey to self-acceptance through my hair."

Concluding: "This series is personal and universal, American and global. It is a love letter to Black women.”.

Michaela Angela Davis is a co-writer of 'The Hair Tales'. Picture: Getty

Co-writer Michaela Angela Davis added to this, saying: “There is a story in every curl, coil and kink of our hair.".

Continuing: "This show will be a dynamic adventure through these stories of ancestry and innovation, politics and pop culture, ritual, resilience, and revolution but mostly reveal humanity.".

She concluded: "It will affirm Black women, inform others and inspire everyone.".