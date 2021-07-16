Tracee Ellis Ross 'The Hair Tales': Release date, how to watch, trailer & more
16 July 2021, 16:35
Tracee Ellis Ross has announced her upcoming docuseries 'The Hair Tales'.
Tracee Ellis Ross, Michaela Angela Davis and Oprah Winfrey are working together on a docuseries named 'The Hair Tales'.
Power Book 3 Raising Kanan spin-off: release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming show.
-
What is 'The Hair Tales' about?
'The Hair Tales' explores the lives of modern day Black women alongside historical themes.
The series aims to look into the complex culture surrounding Black hair, as well as Black women’s identity, creativity and societal influence.
In a statement, Tracee Ellis Ross said: “This series is about identity, culture and legacy, beauty, strength and joy,”.
“Hair is a portal into the souls of Black women" she continued.
"It drives straight to the [centre] of who we are. Our goal is to share this vibrant community, where we hold a sacred space for each other.".
The 'Black-ish' star said: "Like many women, I can trace my own journey to self-acceptance through my hair."
Concluding: "This series is personal and universal, American and global. It is a love letter to Black women.”.
Co-writer Michaela Angela Davis added to this, saying: “There is a story in every curl, coil and kink of our hair.".
Continuing: "This show will be a dynamic adventure through these stories of ancestry and innovation, politics and pop culture, ritual, resilience, and revolution but mostly reveal humanity.".
She concluded: "It will affirm Black women, inform others and inspire everyone.".
-
Where will 'The Hair Tales' be available to watch?
'The Hair Tales' will be available to view on on the Oprah Winfrey Network as well as Hulu’s Onyx – a new channel for creators of colour.
-
When is 'The Hair Tales' going to be released?
'The Hair Tales' is expected to go into production at the end of 2021, with the release planned for 2022.
-
Is there a trailer for 'The Hair Tales'?
There has been a short trailer released which can be viewed below.
-
Who made 'The Hair Tales'?
Tracee Ellis Ross and Michaela Angela Davis and Oprah Winfrey will executive produce and narrate 'The Hair Tales'.
Tracee has always had a vested interest in natural hair, having released her own hair care line and an advocate of ending hair discrimination.