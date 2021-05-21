T.I. responds to sexual assault allegations in explicit new song

T.I. responds to sexual assault allegations in explicit new song. Picture: Getty

The rapper, who has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting victims, took aim at his accusers in his new song 'What It's Come To'.

T.I. has seemingly addressed the sexual assault allegations made against him and his wife Tiny Harris in his new song 'What It's Come To'.

The Atlanta rapper, 40, and singer Tiny, 45, are reportedly being investigated by the LAPD over claims that the couple drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in a nightclub.

"Go put yo face and reputation on it / These kind of claims deserve more than anonymous provocative conversation, don't it?" the rapper spits on the track.

Another line goes, "Willing to face whatever consequences for his vision... while I'm up against some lyin' a** b*tches."

At the beginning of the year, the couple were faced with multiple accusations of sexual abuse, drugging, and sex trafficking from a number of different women.

Both artists have dismissed all of the allegations. Last month, they vehemently denied the claims in a statement through their lawyer, Steve Sadow.

"The Harrises are still waiting for the accusers to reveal themselves publicly," Sadow told Billboard. "By continuing to hide behind anonymous allegations, the unnamed accusers effectively render themselves not credible and unworthy of belief. We say: Let the light shine on their identities so we can go about disproving these scurrilous accusations."

Page Six previously reported that the unnamed accusers have retained New York attorney Tyrone A. Blackburn to represent them amid the disturbing allegations.

Tiny and T.I. have denied the allegations. Picture: Getty

The report states dozens of women have approached Blackburn accusing the couple of "a myriad of allegations of forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation."

According to People, Blackburn expressed in a statement that more than 30 people - "women, survivors and witnesses" - have come to him about "eerily consistent" sexual abuse allegations aimed at the pair which "span over fifteen years".

A lawyer for the couple previously said that they "deny in the strongest possible terms these baseless and unjustified allegations."

T.I and Tiny started dating back in 2001 and married on July 30, 2010 in Miami Beach, Florida. The pair share seven children.