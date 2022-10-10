The Rock sparks confusion over video of newborn baby being passed to him over crowd

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson went viral after being passed a newborn baby through a crowd at a recent event.

The Rock is clearly an inspiration to many, and what better way to pass his wisdom onto the younger generation by literally being handed an infant.

The former wrestler-turned-actor, 50, was handed a baby during a press tour in Mexico for his upcoming film 'Black Adam'.

Videos of the incident have gone viral over social media, as the baby was passed through a large crowd and handed to him onstage.

The Rock found the situation funny, and reposted a video of it to his social media channels.

"Our 'BLACK ADAM' Tour has been electric, fun and emotional. People do cry and they hand me things - I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby."

He continued: "Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her," he went on sharing, "I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift."

The Rock recreated his famous viral "fanny pack" picture.

"This beautiful, serene, present and trusting angel is Luciana," he introduced the baby. "One day, I bet she'll inspire all those around her. And whatever this moment meant for her emotional father - means it meant something special for me too."

Since his post, the video of the baby has racked up nearly four million likes and numerous comments, with one fan saying that it is "one of the greatest videos of all time."

Others were more wary of the child being passed around by strangers, as one replied: "wtf why would someone send their baby off into the crowd like that!? crazy!"