The Rock just dropped his debut rap song and fans are losing it

The internet has been sent into meltdown after The Rock dropped his first-ever rap song.

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock, just proved he’s a man of unlimited talents after dropping his debut rap song.

Not only is he one of the biggest movie stars around as well as a legendary professional wrestler, but the 49-year-old just turned his talents to music.

The all-around creative appears on Tech N9ne’s new track ‘Face Off’ alongside King Iso and Joey Cool and fans are losing it.

Ahead of the song’s release, The Rock announced his first rap bop to the world on Twitter.

Dwayne Johnson dropped his first rap song. Picture: Alamy

He wrote: “Pumped (& humbled) to drop MY 1ST RAP SONG with my brothers…

“Honoured to add some Rock gasoline to their FIRE I’m excited for you to hear this song, I think you’re gonna dig it.”

Johnson later went on to dub it the ‘greatest workout anthem ever’.

The song appears to be going down a treat with fans, with many praising the man of many talents on social media.

😂😂the rock is everything he’ll be a premier league manager one day https://t.co/PYbxktVEf8 — Ben Lock (@BenLock96) October 8, 2021

“THE ROCK WENT OFF ON THIS I CAN'T STOP PLAYING THIS SONG! I NEED A ROCK ALBUM PLEASE!,” tweeted one fan.

“What can’t @TheRock do? Nothing. He can do everything,” added another.

A third joked: “The rock is everything he’ll be a premier league manager one day.”

