The Kardashians Season Three: Everything We Know So Far

22 February 2023, 11:17

Season three of The Kardashians is coming soon!

The world's most famous celebrity family are heading back to reality TV for a third season of The Kardashians.

After wrapping up Keeping Up With The Kardashians with a 20-season run, the clan moved television networks from E! to Hulu / Disney+.

Season two of the hit show hit screens last year, featuring storylines about Khloe and Tristan's second child, the Met Gala and Kris' health scare.

Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl with daughters North and Monroe

Some of the Kardashian sisters have been filming confessionals for S3.
Some of the Kardashian sisters have been filming confessionals for S3. Picture: Instagram

  1. What will be covered in season three?

    Some of the storyline is expected to be Kourtney and Travis' Italian wedding, which happened in May of 2022.

    Additionally, we can guess that Tristan and Khloe's baby will be mentioned, as well as Kylie's latest addition, Aire.

    Khloe's newborn son's name might be revealed during season three, as well as what happened between Pete Davidson and Kim.

    Kim waited six months to introduce Pete to her four children.
    We may finally find out what happened between Pete and Kim. . Picture: Instagram

  2. When will it air?

    So far, no release date has been announced for season three.

    However, when this is released we will update this page.

    Considering season two aired in Autumn 2022, we can probably expect season three in the first half of 2023.

    Khloe pictured with her new son.
    We might even get to find out Khloe and Tristan's sons name. . Picture: HULU

  3. Where can I watch it?

    In the UK, you can watch The Kardashians on Disney+, and internationally on streaming service Hulu.

    The previous two seasons are already on Disney+ to watch.

    Kourtney shared this snap of her in mid-January filming confessionals.
    Kourtney shared this snap of her in mid-January filming confessionals. Picture: Instagram

  4. Is there a trailer for the season?

    There is not a trailer currently for season three of the show.

    However, when this drops this page will be updated accordingly.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Who is Lori Harvey dating?

Lori Harvey dating history: from Michael B. Jordan to Damson Idris

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky reportedly planning an 'over-the-top' Barbados wedding

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky reportedly planning an 'over-the-top' Barbados wedding

Rihanna

Maya Jama, 28, 'parties with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, two nights in a row'

Maya Jama, 28, 'parties with Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, two nights in a row'

Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl with daughters North and Monroe

Kim Kardashian & Mariah Carey recreate Rihanna’s Super Bowl with daughters North and Monroe

Trending

Love Island planning to launch 'all-star' version of the show

Love Island 'in talks for all-stars version' of the dating show

Tyga and Avril Lavigne spotted on 'dinner date'

Tyga and Avril Lavigne spotted on 'dinner date'

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Pete Davidson dating history: from Kim Kardashian to EmRata

Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Fight: Venue, Tickets & More

Jake Paul Vs. Tommy Fury Fight: Venue, Tickets & More

Chris Brown responds to allegations he “doesn't allow Black women in VIP section”

Chris Brown responds to allegations he “doesn't allow Black women in VIP section”

Chris Brown

Live Playlists

Capital XTRA New Music
Homegrown Heat
90's Hip-Hop Classics
Capital XTRA Caribbean Collection