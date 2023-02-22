The Kardashians Season Three: Everything We Know So Far

Season three of The Kardashians is coming soon!

The world's most famous celebrity family are heading back to reality TV for a third season of The Kardashians.

After wrapping up Keeping Up With The Kardashians with a 20-season run, the clan moved television networks from E! to Hulu / Disney+.

Season two of the hit show hit screens last year, featuring storylines about Khloe and Tristan's second child, the Met Gala and Kris' health scare.

Some of the Kardashian sisters have been filming confessionals for S3. Picture: Instagram