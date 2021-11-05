Summer Walker 'Throw It Away' lyrics meaning revealed

Summer Walker 'Throw It Away' lyrics meaning revealed. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Here's a breakdown of the lyrics of track 'Throw It Away', from Summer Walker's new album 'Still Over It'

Summer Walker is back and this time she's letting the ladies know it's okay to cut him off!

One of the tracks from her brand new album Still Over It has become a instant hit, with many fans using its lyrics to throw shade at their ex is 'Throw It Away'.

Here's a breakdown of the meaning behind the lyrics of hit track 'Throw It Away'.

I've been takin' on all this baggage (I've been takin' it all)

Summer has had enough and we don't blame her. Taking on baggage in a relationship can be a lot. This lyrics is a reminder to all the women out their not to be carry all the mess and stress from your ex.

How you gonna throw it away? (How?) How you gonna sit and act like it was nothin'? (Yeah, how?)

Summer Walker and her hip hop producer ex-boyfriend London On Da Track officially broke up this year after dating on and off for two years.

According to reports, the relationships he had with her previous baby mamas as well as infidelity were a driving force behind their break up.

With theme of the album being heartbreak, it sounds as if Summer is questioning how he threw their relationship away like it didn't matter.

Summer Walker Performs At The Electric Brixton. Picture: Getty

"You said you'd hold me down forever but you lied to me"

After being in a two-year relationship, Summer feels let down by the man she thought was her forever. We've all been there girl! 😭

"Had me thinkin' that I was average"

Given that it's hot girl summer all year round, Summer is letting it be known that you had her doubting how much of a bad b**** she is and that ain't right.

"Keep that same energy when I find somebody else"

Summer is essentially saying continue to treat me like you don't want me when I have met someone who does. Go queen!

What are the full lyrics to Summer Walker's 'Throw It Away'?

[Intro]

I don't mean to get outta place (Outta place)

Don't you see that look on my face? (Disappointment)

We can't let this all go to waste (Go to waste)

Thought you had me safe



[Verse 1]

We reached a ceilin' (Ceilin')

I had a feelin' (Yes, I did)

From the beginnin' (From the beginnin')

Must be the endin'



[Pre-Chorus]

I've been takin' on all this baggage (I've been takin' it all)

Addin' on so much weight (Yeah)

Had me thinkin' that I was average (Thinkin' I was average)

When you're really to blame



[Chorus]

How you gonna throw it away? (How?)

How you gonna sit and act like it was nothin'? (Yeah, how?)

How you gonna throw it away?

How you gonna make it so damn hard to еxplain?

How you gonna throw it all away and say my lovin' was not the same? (Yeah)

How you gonna throw it away? (Throw it away, throw it away)

[Verse 2]

Actin' likе this ain't mean nothin' to you, is you dumb? (Yeah)

Frontin' like you not, nigga, I'll be gone

'Cause right now I see, you only 'bout yourself

Keep that same energy when I find somebody else, so why? (Why?)

Why I put up with this, why did I even try? (Try)

You said you'd hold me down forever but you lied to me, lied to me

You gotta be mental in the head, head, head, head, head, head



[Pre-Chorus]

I've been takin' on all this baggage (I've been takin' it all)

Addin' on so much weight (Yeah)

Had me thinkin' that I was average (Thinkin' I was average)

When you're really to blame



[Chorus]

How you gonna throw it away? (How?)

How you gonna sit and act like it was nothin'? (Yeah, how?)

How you gonna throw it away?

How you gonna make it so damn hard to explain?

How you gonna throw it all away and say my lovin' was not the same? (Yeah)

How you gonna throw it away? (Throw it away, throw it away)

Still Over It is out now and available on all platforms.