Who is Summer Walkers' new boyfriend 'Larry'?

Who is Summer Walkers' boyfriend 'Larry'? Picture: Getty/Instagram

Meet "Larry" aka Summer Walker's new bae

Summer Walker has a new boyfriend that everyone is talking about.

Posting a video on her Instagram, the Ex For A Reason singer appears to be showing off her new face tattoo alongside her boyfriend Larry aka Lvrd Pharoh. Getting each other's names tattoo'd on their faces, the singer seems to be happier than ever after splitting from her baby father and ex London On Da Track.

Whilst we may not know the ins and outs of his life just yet, here's what we do know about the new boyfriend of Summer Walker so far.

Name

Larry aka LVRD Pharoh

Age

Unknown

Occupation

Larry aka LVRD Pharoh is a rapper, who has a debut album called The KING N’ The PROPHET which was released in 2021 and contains 7 tracks.

Instagram

@lvrdpharoh - currently sitting on 64.6k followers

Let us know your thoughts @CapitalXTRA.