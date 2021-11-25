Stevie J apologises to Faith Evans following their heated spat in new video

The reality TV star has publicly apologised for "humiliating" his estranged wife following a video of their argument leaking online.

Stevie J has publicly apologised to his estranged wife Faith Evans following a heated spat which leaked online.

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star had videoed Faith while they were arguing inside their home. Footage of their argument leaked online last week, revealing the pair exchanged harsh words.

Stevie J and Faith Evans reportedly got married in 2018, having an intimate Las Vegas ceremony. Picture: Getty

In the video which leaked online, Faith is heard telling Stevie that she hates him while telling him to move out of her way.

"F*ck you, too. I ain't goin' nowhere," Stevie replied. "I hate you, too." Faith then talks over him, saying, "Leave me alone!"

Stevie then alleged that his estranged wife cheated on him in their home while repeatedly calling her a "b*tch."

However, Stevie J reflected on his feelings and decided to publicly apologise to Faith in a selfie video, talking to the camera.

Stevie J filed paperwork at Los Angeles County Superior Court for a divorce from Faith Evans. Picture: Getty

On Wednesday (Nov 24) Stevie seems as though he wanted to clear the air with Faith in a public manner.

"Happy holidays everybody. I'd like to make this video for my wife," said Stevie. "A video was released last week and it showed me talking crazy to my wife, publicly humiliating my wife.

I'd like to apologize and say sorry that I would allow someone to come in my home and steal a computer and be able to do that to us."

He continued: "You're an amazing person. I'd like to apologize to your family. They don't deserve that...Nah, she didn't cheat. I was just in the moment, you know how us guys do.

I'd like to take the time to apologize to Faith and let you know I love you and I'm here for you always."

In June 2020, Faith was let off her felony domestic violence case, where she reportedly attacked Stevie J. Picture: Getty

Back in 2018, the longtime friends turned lovers reportedly tied the knot in an intimate Las Vegas ceremony.

However, reports emerged claiming Stevie J had filed for divorce after three years of marriage to the singer.

According to TMZ, Stevie J filed paperwork at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Monday (Nov 8).

Back in June 2020, Faith was let off her felony domestic violence case, where reports claimed she allegedly attacked Stevie J.