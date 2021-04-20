What is the Ski Challenge? What song is used & how do I do it?

How do you do the Ski Challenge on TikTok? Here's everything you need to know.

A new day, a new TikTok challenge. This time, it's brought to us by Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who recently released his album 'Slime Language 2'.

The 24-tracklist project has a strong list of collaborations and features, but a fan favourite is Thug's 'Ski' track with Gunna.

While the track has taken off with w whopping amount of streams, it has also been featured in a viral TikTok dance trend.

Find out more about the 'Ski Challenge'.