Skepta breaks silence on viral Aaron Pierre fashion week photo

Skepta breaks silence on viral Aaron Pierre fashion week photo. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

Skepta has spoken out following the viral picture of him and fellow Brit Aaron Pierre after fans were quick to thirst over the pair.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Skepta has addressed *that* viral picture of him and fellow Brit Aaron Pierre, which sent fans into a frenzy after the pair linked up during Paris Fashion Week.

The internets boyfriends had a picture taken together at the Louis Vuitton fashion show and social media went crazy over the two heartthrobs.

However, social media started talking about the pic, including men criticising women for thirsting over the pair. Skepta has since set the record straight and broken his silence on the viral snap.

Skepta spoke out after him and Aaron Pierre were snapped together. Picture: Getty

Skepta took to X, formerly Twitter, to address the discourse surrounding the viral snap of him and 'Mufasa' star Aaron Pierre.

"Seeing big men are arguing with girls about me because I took a pic with a man 12 years younger than me lol," said Skepta.

"I'm literally that man's Uncle, you man need to chill and let the ladies tweet in peace jare."

Skepta addressed the viral picture. Picture: X

Pierre is 30-years-old compared to Skepta at 42, and fans appreciated the rapper weighing in on the drama.

One fan replied: "Exactly!!! The scandalous tweets I’ve seen from too many grown men about that picture is very embarrassing. Let the chicks go crazy, but the fellas were the ones arguing who looks better."

Another quipped, "Haha, that’s too funny! Some people need to mind their own business. Let the ladies tweet freely!"