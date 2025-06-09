Is DDG dating India Love?

Is DDG dating India Love? Picture: Getty Images and Alamy

DDG has been separated from his baby mum Halle Bailey since last year, and has now sparked romance rumours after flirty interactions with influencer India Love – but who is she? And are the pair in a relationship?

By Shanai Dunglinson

Streamer and rapper DDG has been in headlines recently concerning his fallout from his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child, Halle Bailey, but he’s now rumoured to have a budding romance with fellow streamer India Love.

India Love has had a high-profile dating history famously dating Drake and Roddy Rich.

The pair were fellow lecturers at Kai Cenat’s ‘Streamer University’, creating content that had the fanbase asking if they were together, so here are all the details!

India Love and DDG. Picture: Youtube

Are India Love and DDG dating?

Now whilst the pair are yet to confirm an official romance between them, fans seem pretty certain that DDG is the most recent addition to the influencer’s dating pool.

After a series of flirty clips originating from their time at Kai Cenat’s ‘Streamer University’, the pair have been raising suspicions, fans believing it goes beyond putting on a performance for the viewers.

In one clip India can be seen staring longingly at the rapper, telling herself that ‘she needed to chill.’

Drake, one of her exes, also gave a speech at Streamer University, which left the chat feeling bad for DDG as they believe he was stealing the rapper’s ‘girl’.

Drake said: “India, India…after all these years, you know, all the love that we shared, our friends and our families knowing each other. I just wanted to say, that you'll always be my dog. You'll always be my dog. I got love for you, I'm proud of you."

Most recently though she was seen at Kai’s pool party which featured a whole bunch of famous influencers and content creators.

The clip that has set the internet on fire is where India is seen dancing on DDG, who seems to be having a whale of a time.

So, whilst they are yet to confirm the label on their relationship, fans are pretty certain something romantic is brewing!

Who is India Love?

India love is an OG of social media, launching to fame way back in 2011 before it was as common to be posting thirst-traps of yourself!

Becoming an iconic face on social site Tumblr, she was and still is, considered an ‘it’ girl.

She is 29 years old, and from California, with a total following of over 5.6 million on Instagram as well as 500k on Twitch.

Most famously India is very well-known in the hip-hop music scene, having been linked to several rappers in her time, like Soulja Boy, Sheck Wes, The Game and now DDG.