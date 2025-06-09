What time & channel is Love Island on tonight?

What time & channel is Love Island on tonight? Picture: ITV

By Shanai Dunglinson

Love Island is back on our screens on the 9th June, with Islanders Toni Laites, Dejon Noel-Williams, Harry Cooksley and Sophie Lee heating the villa up this year – so where can you watch it and what can you expect from the Series 12 premiere?

New islanders set to enter the villa for Love Island 2025

Love Island is finally back on British screens tonight! But what channel and time is the first episode broadcasting? Islanders Blu Chegini, Megan Clarke and Alima Gagio, are some of the hopefuls jetting off for a romance filled summer. Here are all the details.

The show is back after its year break promising a series filled with more love, more drama and more bombshells including Toni Laites!

Maya Jama is returning as the show’s much-loved host, stunning in her carefully curated outfits, stirring the pot as usual.

Series 12 is boasting the show’s first-ever American contestant, a no-invite-needed Hideaway, and is even broadcasting steamy Hideaway scenes for the first-time since its removal a few years ago.

So when and where do you need to be locking in?

Love Island returns Monday at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX. Picture: ITV

What time is Love Island 2025 on?

Love Island is premiering live at 9pm tonight, 9th June.

Make sure you are all prepped and ready to go for the shows first episode and get to know the newest faces joining the franchise.

Looking for love on this series is the debut cast, a selection of some of the hottest love-hopefuls the UK has to offer.

Cast of Series 12. Picture: ITV

What channel is Love Island on?

The hit reality-show is being broadcast at 9pm on ITV 2 and ITVX.

The show is sponsored once again by eBay, giving the show a fashionable intro as always.

If you miss out on watching the premiere live it will be available almost immediately after the show finishes at 10pm to watch on ITVX.

When this season’s premiere finishes there is more of your reality-fix to come, with the show’s counterpart, After Sun, being broadcast live straight-after.

There will surely be a lot to discuss following the first episode so make sure you lock in to Love Island’s official debrief, After Sun broadcasted at 10pm, also on ITV2 and ITVX.

Love Island Villa. Picture: ITV

Hosted by fan-favourites Amy Hart and Indiyah Polack, and Sam Thompson the show is also got new-additions Ash Holme and Joe Baggs joining them on the sofa.

Being aired straight from London, it is also hosted by the familiar face of Maya Jama.