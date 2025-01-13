Who plays Mufasa? Aaron Pierre's height, net worth, ethnicity & films he's been in

Who plays Mufasa? Aaron Pierre's height, net worth, ethnicity & films he's been in. Picture: GETTY

By Anna Suffolk

Who is the voice of Mufasa in the new Lion King live-action film? Meet Aaron Pierre and get to know his height, net worth and films he's acted in.

Aaron Pierre is the latest actor's name on everyone's lips after playing the voice of Mufasa in the new Lion King live-action remake.

The 30-year-old British actor has recently gone viral due to his Spirit Tunnel video from the Jennifer Hudson Show, where the actor dances down a corridor as 'Aaron Pierre, that's Mufasa' is chanted.

So, how tall is Aaron Pierre, what is his ethnicity, net worth and what other films and TV shows has he acted in? Here's everything you need to know.

Aaron Pierre is a British actor. . Picture: Getty

Who plays Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King?

Aaron Pierre is the voice of Mufasa in the new live-action remake of the Lion King.

Braelyn and Brielle Rankins voice Mufasa as a cub in certain scenes of the film.

James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the original film appears as archived recordings.

Aaron Pierre with his Lion King co-stars. Picture: Getty

How tall is Aaron Pierre? His height in feet revealed

Aaron Pierre stands at 191cm, meaning he is 6 foot 3.

The spirit tunnel video of Aaron Pierre is going viral. Picture: Alamy

What is Aaron Pierre's ethnicity?

Fans were eager to find out where Aaron Pierre is from, after using different accents in his acting work.

Aaron is actually from Croydon, South London, and grew up in and around the area.

Pierre’s heritage is Caribbean-West African via Jamaica, Curaçao and Sierra Leone, and has two siblings.

Aaron Pierre’s family joins him for London premiere for Mufasa The Lion King

What other films and TV shows has Aaron Pierre been in?

Aaron Pierre has been in lots of different TV shows and films during his career.

Here are a select few of his most notable parts and appearances:

Krypton (2018 - 2019) - Dev-Em

Old (2021) - Mid-Sized Sedan / Brendan

Rebel Ridge (2024) - Terry Richmond

Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) - Mufasa