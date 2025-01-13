Who plays Mufasa? Aaron Pierre's height, net worth, ethnicity & films he's been in

13 January 2025, 12:16

Who plays Mufasa? Aaron Pierre's height, net worth, ethnicity & films he's been in
Who plays Mufasa? Aaron Pierre's height, net worth, ethnicity & films he's been in. Picture: GETTY

By Anna Suffolk

Who is the voice of Mufasa in the new Lion King live-action film? Meet Aaron Pierre and get to know his height, net worth and films he's acted in.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Aaron Pierre is the latest actor's name on everyone's lips after playing the voice of Mufasa in the new Lion King live-action remake.

The 30-year-old British actor has recently gone viral due to his Spirit Tunnel video from the Jennifer Hudson Show, where the actor dances down a corridor as 'Aaron Pierre, that's Mufasa' is chanted.

So, how tall is Aaron Pierre, what is his ethnicity, net worth and what other films and TV shows has he acted in? Here's everything you need to know.

Aaron Pierre and Lori Harvey have been linked by fans.
Aaron Pierre is a British actor. . Picture: Getty

Who plays Mufasa in Mufasa: The Lion King?

Aaron Pierre is the voice of Mufasa in the new live-action remake of the Lion King.

Braelyn and Brielle Rankins voice Mufasa as a cub in certain scenes of the film.

James Earl Jones, who voiced Mufasa in the original film appears as archived recordings.

Aaron Pierre with his Lion King co-stars.
Aaron Pierre with his Lion King co-stars. Picture: Getty

How tall is Aaron Pierre? His height in feet revealed

Aaron Pierre stands at 191cm, meaning he is 6 foot 3.

The spirit tunnel video of Aaron Pierre is going viral.
The spirit tunnel video of Aaron Pierre is going viral. Picture: Alamy

What is Aaron Pierre's ethnicity?

Fans were eager to find out where Aaron Pierre is from, after using different accents in his acting work.

Aaron is actually from Croydon, South London, and grew up in and around the area.

Pierre’s heritage is Caribbean-West African via Jamaica, Curaçao and Sierra Leone, and has two siblings.

Aaron Pierre’s family joins him for London premiere for Mufasa The Lion King

What other films and TV shows has Aaron Pierre been in?

Aaron Pierre has been in lots of different TV shows and films during his career.

Here are a select few of his most notable parts and appearances:

  • Krypton (2018 - 2019) - Dev-Em
  • Old (2021) - Mid-Sized Sedan / Brendan
  • Rebel Ridge (2024) - Terry Richmond
  • Mufasa: The Lion King (2024) - Mufasa
Aaron Pierre in Krypton.
Aaron Pierre in Krypton. Picture: Alamy

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Maya Jama dating history: from split with Stormzy to Ben Simmons engagement

Who is Central Cee? Height, Age, Birthday, Girlfriend, Heritage & More Revealed

Who is Central Cee? Ethnicity, Height, Real Name & More Revealed

Jhene Aiko shares pictures of real LA house before it burned down amid fake photos

Jhene Aiko shares pictures of real LA house before it burned down amid fake photos

What time does Love Island All Stars start & how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island All Stars start & how long is it on for?

Trending

Does Aaron Pierre have a wife or girlfriend? His dating history revealed

Does Aaron Pierre have a wife or girlfriend? His dating history revealed

Why did Megan Barton-Hanson pull out of Love Island All Stars?

Why did Megan Barton-Hanson pull out of Love Island All Stars?

Jhene Aiko reveals her house was burnt down in Los Angeles fires

Jhene Aiko reveals her house was burnt down in Los Angeles fires

Why did Love Island All Stars’ Kaz Crossley get arrested & go to jail in Dubai?

Why did Love Island All Stars’ Kaz Crossley get arrested & go to jail in Dubai?

Fans react to 'Aaron Pierre That's Mufasa' viral video

Fans react to 'Aaron Pierre That's Mufasa' viral video

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working