Does Aaron Pierre have a wife or girlfriend? His dating history revealed

Does Aaron Pierre have a wife or girlfriend? His dating history revealed. Picture: GETTY

Is Aaron Pierre in a relationship and does he have a wife? Here's everything you need to know about the 'Mufasa: The Lion King' actor's dating life.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Aaron Pierre is the name on everyone's lips right now, from that viral 'Aaron Pierre That's Mufasa' spirit tunnel to those Lori Harvey dating rumours.

The 30-year-old actor is known for his roles in Rebel Ridge and the new Lion King live action film, and social media is eager to find out whether Aaron is dating anyone.

So, does Aaron Pierre have a wife or is he in a relationship? Here's everything we know about the actor's dating life.

Aaron Pierre is a British actor. . Picture: Getty

Does Aaron Pierre have a wife?

Social media users are eager to find out who Aaron Pierre is dating, or even married to following his role as Mufasa in the Lion King.

However, Aaron Pierre has not publicly shared any information about his relationship status, so we don't know if he is in a relationship or not.

He has shared some sweet moments about his family, and they even appeared at the London premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King to support him!

Aaron Pierre at the premiere of The Lion King. Picture: Alamy

Aaron Pierre’s family joins him for London premiere for Mufasa The Lion King

Where is Aaron Pierre from?

Fans were eager to find out where Aaron Pierre is from, after using different accents in his acting work.

Aaron is actually from Croydon, South London, and grew up in and around the area.

Pierre’s heritage is Caribbean-West African via Jamaica, Curaçao and Sierra Leone, and has two siblings.