Fans react to 'Aaron Pierre That's Mufasa' viral video.

By Anna Suffolk

Aaron Pierre fans have been going crazy over the viral "Aaron Pierre, that's Mufasa' video.

Fans of actor Aaron Pierre have been reacting to his viral Jennifer Hudson Show spirit tunnel.

The 30-year-old British actor, who has appeared in Rebel Ridge and most recently Mufasa: The Lion King, appeared on Hudson's talk show to promote the new live-action film.

However, fans have been fixated on Aaron Pierre's spirit tunnel, which is a fan favourite social media trend from the talk show.

The spirit tunnel video of Aaron Pierre is going viral. Picture: Alamy

Earlier this month, The Jennifer Hudson Show posted videos across social media showing Aaron Pierre's spirit tunnel dance from his appearance on the show back in December.

He stopped by to talk about his new film of Mufasa: The Lion King, where the show's crew chant 'Aaron Pierre, that's Mufasa' as he dances along the corridor.

Pierre shuffles through the tunnel to the beat of the backstage member's claps as they sang the chant. He also gave members of the team high-fives before telling the crew 'Thank you!'

The video posted on TikTok has already amassed over 10 million views, and although the original has its comments off, fans are talking.

"He understood the assignment," one fan wrote.

Another quipped: "Not me blushing," as one fan congratulated his success: "Im happy for him man. I love up and coming actors getting the spot light!"

Aaron Pierre is a British actor.

The spirit tunnel trend gives celebs 'a boost of energy' before they appear on Jennifer Hudson's talkshow, according to the website.

JHud and her staff call it the spirit tunnel as "two lines of people hyping up the guest with chants and dance moves before they hit the stage!"

The likes of Glorilla, Victoria Monet and Saweetie have taken part in the viral challenge.